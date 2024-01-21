Close
Arizona basketball inducts Bennedict Mathurin to Ring of Honor, Pacers fly in to attend

Jan 20, 2024, 6:58 PM | Updated: 7:01 pm

Bennedict Mathurin #0, Arizona Wildcats alum, celebrates after the team's 80-62 victory over the Michigan Wolverines to win the championship game of the Roman Main Event basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena on November 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Bennedict Mathurin is now a member of the Arizona basketball Ring of Honor.

Arizona inducted the wing during a ceremony at McKale Center on Saturday during a 77-71 victory over the UCLA Bruins. Mathurin now plays in the NBA for Indiana, and the Pacers flew straight to Tucson to attend the ceremony before visiting the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on Sunday. Pacers guard and Arizona alum T.J. McConnell was there.

“It’s great, just being one of the few guys to be inducted and I feel like it’s a great award,” Mathurin told reporters in a pregame press conference. “I worked really hard to get into that, and I’m pretty grateful for that.”

Mathurin spent two seasons in Tucson and racked up the hardware as a sophomore in 2021-22.

He won the Pac-12 Player of the Year and a Second Team All-American after averaging 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists per game in head coach Tommy Lloyd’s first year.

The Wildcats went 33-4 that season with a pair of NCAA Tournament wins before losing to Houston in the Sweet 16. Mathurin earned the Pac-12 Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player award after scoring 27 points in the title game against UCLA.

He made the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team in 2020-21 under head coach Sean Miller.

The Pacers took Mathurin with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and he made the All-Rookie First Team. He is averaging 14.5 points per game and 3.7 rebounds this season.

“It’s been pretty well, it’s been so many ups and downs, but it’s been great,” Mathurin said of his young NBA career. “We have a pretty good chance of making the playoffs this year, so it’s been pretty fun.”

Mathurin said he still keeps in touch with current Wildcats starters Pelle Larsson and Oumar Ballo, who played with the inductee before he left for the draft.

Arizona will induct Christian Koloko into the Ring of Honor on Feb. 17 and Kenny Lofton on March 2.

