Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA FOOTBALL

Ex-Arizona QB Demond Williams Jr., CB Jordan Shaw commit to Washington

Jan 21, 2024, 1:34 PM

Demond Williams #2 of the East looks to make a pass in the first half at the All American Bowl at t...

Demond Williams #2 of the East looks to make a pass in the first half at the All American Bowl at the Alamodome on January 6, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

Former Arizona football commits Demond Williams Jr. and Jordan Shaw are following newly appointed Washington head coach Jedd Fisch to Seattle.

Williams Jr., a four-star quarterback recruit in the 2024 class, and Jordan Shaw, a former Indiana cornerback who transferred to Arizona in December, both committed to Washington on Sunday. Williams Jr.’s decision was first reported by On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

The quarterback from Basha High School originally committed to play for Ole Miss in December 2022 before Fisch and the Wildcats flipped him last July.

The 5-foot-9, 174-pound signal caller is the 16th best quarterback in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. He threw for 3,250 yards and 34 touchdowns while adding 1,136 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground for Basha last season.

Over four seasons with the Bears, Williams Jr. totaled 10,035 yards and 93 touchdowns with a 71.4% completion percentage. He also rushed for 2,723 yards and added 42 touchdowns on the ground.

Shaw announced his commitment on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday. He has four years of eligibility remaining after redshirting last season.

RELATED STORIES

The 6-foot, 170-pound defensive back out of Downey’s (California) St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy had 12 tackles and a pass breakup in four games with Indiana last season. He took an official visit to Tucson on Dec. 8 and announced his commitment to the Wildcats shortly after.

Before signing with Indiana, he originally committed to Colorado. The former three-star recruit also had offers from Oregon, USC, Utah, Cal, Utah State, Colorado State, Arizona, Arizona State, Washington, Washington State, Hawaii, Nevada, San Diego State, San Jose State and BYU before signing with the Hoosiers.

Armond Hawkins, who spent the 2022 season with the Colorado Buffaloes as the assistant director of high school relations and last season at Arizona as the assistant director of recruiting and defensive analyst, followed Fisch to Washington.

Arizona Football

Jonah Coleman carries the ball against the Colorado Buffaloes in the fourth quarter at Folsom Field...

David Veenstra

Former Arizona RB Jonah Coleman commits to Washington

Former Arizona running back Jonah Coleman announced his commitment to Washington while on an official visit this weekend.

7 hours ago

Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan...

David Veenstra

QB Noah Fifita, WR Tetairoa McMillan to stay at Arizona despite Jedd Fisch exit

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita and leading receiver Tetairoa McMillan are returning despite ex-head coach Jedd Fisch taking the Washington job.

1 day ago

Bobby Wade #1 of Arizona leaps to make a catch against Chris Massey of Washington during the game a...

David Veenstra

Arizona football hires Bobby Wade away from Arizona State to become WRs coach

Arizona football is hiring Arizona State offensive analyst and former Wildcats wide receiver Bobby Wade as its new wide receivers coach.

1 day ago

Kevin Durant attends USC-Arizona men's basketball on Jan. 18, 2024...

Kevin Zimmerman

Kevin Durant, LeBron James and all eyes were on USC-Arizona

Kevin Durant in person and LeBron James from the Lakers locker room took in USC-Arizona. It was also a big game for football coach Brent Brennan.

3 days ago

Ephesians Prysock, Arizona football transfer...

Arizona Sports

Arizona football transfers list: Portal departures for Wildcats with Jedd Fisch out

Which Arizona Wildcats football players are in the transfer portal after Jedd Fisch left for Washington? Here's a full list.

4 days ago

Arizona quarterback Brayden Dorman announced on Monday he is entering the transfer portal. (@brayde...

David Veenstra

Arizona QB Brayden Dorman appears to withdraw from NCAA transfer portal

Arizona quarterback Brayden Dorman posted a message on Wednesday in support of new head coach Brent Brennan, indicating he is withdrawing from the NCAA transfer portal.

4 days ago

Ex-Arizona QB Demond Williams Jr., CB Jordan Shaw commit to Washington