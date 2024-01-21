Ex-Arizona QB Demond Williams Jr., CB Jordan Shaw commit to Washington

Former Arizona football commits Demond Williams Jr. and Jordan Shaw are following newly appointed Washington head coach Jedd Fisch to Seattle.

Williams Jr., a four-star quarterback recruit in the 2024 class, and Jordan Shaw, a former Indiana cornerback who transferred to Arizona in December, both committed to Washington on Sunday. Williams Jr.’s decision was first reported by On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

The quarterback from Basha High School originally committed to play for Ole Miss in December 2022 before Fisch and the Wildcats flipped him last July.

The 5-foot-9, 174-pound signal caller is the 16th best quarterback in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. He threw for 3,250 yards and 34 touchdowns while adding 1,136 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground for Basha last season.

Over four seasons with the Bears, Williams Jr. totaled 10,035 yards and 93 touchdowns with a 71.4% completion percentage. He also rushed for 2,723 yards and added 42 touchdowns on the ground.

Shaw announced his commitment on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday. He has four years of eligibility remaining after redshirting last season.

The 6-foot, 170-pound defensive back out of Downey’s (California) St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy had 12 tackles and a pass breakup in four games with Indiana last season. He took an official visit to Tucson on Dec. 8 and announced his commitment to the Wildcats shortly after.

Before signing with Indiana, he originally committed to Colorado. The former three-star recruit also had offers from Oregon, USC, Utah, Cal, Utah State, Colorado State, Arizona, Arizona State, Washington, Washington State, Hawaii, Nevada, San Diego State, San Jose State and BYU before signing with the Hoosiers.

Armond Hawkins, who spent the 2022 season with the Colorado Buffaloes as the assistant director of high school relations and last season at Arizona as the assistant director of recruiting and defensive analyst, followed Fisch to Washington.

