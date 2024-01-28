Things got a little chippy at M&T Bank Stadium before Sunday’s AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.

As Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was getting loose on the field before the game, Mahomes was seen kicking Justin Tucker’s kicking tee away while the two were competing for space while warming up. The two then shared a verbal exchange before Tucker placed the tee back on the ground.

But after the tee was placed and Tucker was getting ready for his next attempt, Mahomes once again removed the tee by tossing it to the side.

Patrick Mahomes and Justin Tucker going at it pregame 😂. Mahomes keeps kicking Tuckers holder away. pic.twitter.com/KeqhYyle4t — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 28, 2024

But things didn’t end there. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce later told Tucker he needed to move and the kicker didn’t oblige, so Taylor Swift’s boyfriend was then seen tossing Tucker’s helmet and footballs to the side as the Ravens kicker calmly stretched by the endzone.

Travis Kelce told Justin Tucker he needed to move because their QB Patrick Mahomes had to warm up. So Kelce kicked his ball away and threw his helmet. 😂 pic.twitter.com/pFF0DC1yA7 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 28, 2024

