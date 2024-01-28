Close
Jan 28, 2024, 12:53 PM

Justin Tucker #9 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up prior to the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Things got a little chippy at M&T Bank Stadium before Sunday’s AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.

As Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was getting loose on the field before the game, Mahomes was seen kicking Justin Tucker’s kicking tee away while the two were competing for space while warming up. The two then shared a verbal exchange before Tucker placed the tee back on the ground.

But after the tee was placed and Tucker was getting ready for his next attempt, Mahomes once again removed the tee by tossing it to the side.

But things didn’t end there. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce later told Tucker he needed to move and the kicker didn’t oblige, so Taylor Swift’s boyfriend was then seen tossing Tucker’s helmet and footballs to the side as the Ravens kicker calmly stretched by the endzone.

