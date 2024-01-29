Seattle artist paints mural of Pete Carroll with bubble gum

It only takes 150 pieces of bubble gum to make a mural of former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, in case anyone was wondering.

Seattle artist and lifelong Seahawks fan Rudy Willingham took his talents to Seattle’s infamous Gum Wall at the Pike Place Market to express his love for the longtime head coach, using Carroll’s favorite candy as his material.

Carroll was removed as Seattle’s head coach after 14 seasons on Jan.10. During his long tenure, he was responsible for two NFC championships and the only Super Bowl title in franchise history.

“There was something about the gum I thought was so funny,” Willingham told the Seattle News. “He always had gum in his mouth, running up the sidelines, it reminded me of a little kid. I loved how much he enjoyed the job and his childlike enthusiasm.”

Now, there are questions about whether Carroll deserves to be in the NFL Hall of Fame. If this is the only mural that Carroll will receive for his illustrious coaching career, at least it was made with one of his favorite things, bubble gum.