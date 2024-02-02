Close
Ravens TE, diabetes advocate Mark Andrews helped woman during health scare on flight

Feb 2, 2024, 8:36 AM

Mark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates a win over the Seattle Seahawks at M&T Bank Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

BY CHARACTER COUNTS


Arizona Sports

Baltimore Ravens tight end and diabetes advocate Mark Andrews found himself in the right place at the right time Thursday when the Arizona-born product was on a flight from his workplace back to his home state.

Andrews and a few medical professionals on the plane helped a woman who was suffering a medical emergency, according to X user Andrew Springs under the handle @NaturalSprings.

“The doctor and nurse attending to her couldn’t find a strong pulse, her blood pressure was extremely low, and required oxygen to breathe. It was genuinely scary,” Springs wrote.

“A man in the aisle seat popped up, ‘Could it be her blood sugar? I have a diabetic testing kit.’ It was @Ravens TE Mark Andrews. Andrews instructed the medical professionals (equal citizen heroes in this story) on using his test kit. Eventually her heart-rate stabilized.”

Springs said the plane landed and paramedics took it from there.

Andrews, who has been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, confirmed the story was indeed real and about him via a statement put out by the Ravens’ public relations department.

“In addition to the fast-acting flight attendants, the real heroes are the nurse and doctor who also happened to be on the plane. Thankfully they were able to provide the woman the quick assistance she needed,” Andrews said in the statement.

Andrews, who grew up in Scottsdale and attended Desert Mountain High School, has made his life as a pro football player with diabetes public and used it to champion support for others with the disease.

Andrews attended Desert Mountain before heading to Oklahoma (2014-17) and becoming a third-round pick (86th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s made three Pro Bowls and was a First Team All-Pro in 2021.

