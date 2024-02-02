Close
ARIZONA BASKETBALL

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd to coach 2024 USA Basketball men’s U18 national team

Feb 2, 2024, 12:14 PM

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts after a foul call during the second half of the team's NCAA c...

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts after a foul call during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Wyoming, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Tucson, Ariz. Arizona won 94-65. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


USA Basketball announced that Arizona men’s basketball head coach Tommy Lloyd will have the same role for the 2024 USA Basketball men’s U18 national team.

Lloyd was selected as the head coach by the USA Basketball Junior National Team Committee and approved by the USA Basketball Board of Directors. He will be assisted by Texas Tech men’s basketball head coach Grant McCasland and Notre Dame men’s basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry.

This role is not Lloyd’s first go around with Team USA. He has served as a court coach and a committee member with the team previously.

“This is a tremendous honor to serve as the head coach of USA Basketball’s Men’s U18 National Team,” Lloyd said in a release. “I have always loved FIBA basketball and the different ways the game is played around the world. I look forward to this opportunity to now compete in a FIBA competition while representing USA Basketball.”

Lloyd will coach the team at the 2024 FIBA U18 men’s AmeriCup. He follows in the footsteps of former Arizona head coach Sean Miller, who also coached Team USA’s U19 national team in 2015. Miller’s squad took gold at the 2015 U19 World Championships.

Lloyd currently has the Wildcats sitting in familiar territory in the Pac-12 as they are tied for first in the conference with a 7-3 Pac-12 record.

Arizona is No. 11 in the Associated Press rankings at 16-5 overall.

