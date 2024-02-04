Close
Auburn’s Johni Broome apologizes to Morgan Freeman after smacking his hand away

Feb 4, 2024, 8:24 AM

Auburn forward Johni Broome, front right, reaches out and apologizes to Academy Award-winning actor...

Auburn forward Johni Broome, front right, reaches out and apologizes to Academy Award-winning actor and Mississippi fan Morgan Freeman, second from front left, after falling into him while going after the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Auburn’s Johni Broome met one of his favorite movie stars — and apologized to Morgan Freeman for how it happened.

Broome, who scored 15 points in the 16th-ranked Tigers’ 91-77 victory over Mississippi on Saturday night, tried to save a ball from going out of bounds in the second half when someone in the front row grabbed his jersey.

Thinking it was an Ole Miss fan trying to rattle him, Broome brushed the person’s arm away.

It turned out it was Freeman, the Academy Award-winning actor who is a big Mississippi fan and attends many Rebels games.

“I kind of got his hand off,” Broome told reporters. “I saw who it was and I’m a big movie guy. I probably watched one of his movies on the plane coming here.

“But I realized it was him and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m a big fan. I’m sorry.’ He said, ‘Just keep playing.’”

Broome, calling a personal foul on himself, went back over to Freeman during the game.

“I’m just like, ‘I’m sorry, again,’” Broome said. “He said, ‘You all good. Just keep playing.’ He’s a very good guy. Love him.”

Broome and his Auburn teammates erased a 13-point deficit in the first half with a dominating second half to power past Freeman’s favorite team. The Tigers improved to 18-4 overall and 7-2 in the Southeastern Conference, while the Rebels dropped to 18-4 and 5-4 in league play.

