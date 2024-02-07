Close
Suns’ Kevin Durant disregards Giannis Antetokounmpo on poster dunk in win over Bucks

Feb 6, 2024, 10:43 PM | Updated: 11:07 pm

Kevin Durant...

Kevin Durant dunked on Giannis Antetokounmpo in the fourth quarter of a Suns' win over the Bucks. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant put Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo on a poster in the fourth quarter of a 114-106 win at Footprint Center on Tuesday, giving the Suns what could be their best dunk of the season so far.

Durant caught a give-and-go pass from Eric Gordon with a wide open lane in front of him, slamming it down with Antetokounmpo’s arm draped on him, drawing a foul in the process.

The dunk came on the tail end of an 18-7 run that saw the Suns take control of the game on their home floor.

The Suns star added more later in the quarter with a big shot over former Suns forward Jae Crowder and a clutch 3-pointer, capping off a 7-3 run by himself, giving the Suns a 15-point lead with just over three minutes left.

Durant has history with Antetokounmpo, taking a playoff series to seven games in 2021 and falling to the eventual champion Bucks. Durant outscored Antetokounmpo 35.4 points to 31.9 points per game in the series.

Although Antetokounmpo got the last laugh in that series, Durant got the win on Tuesday, finishing with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Bradley Beal also had a double double with 25 points and 10 rebounds while Jusuf Nurkic added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Devin Booker led the team with 32 points on 12-of-21 shooting.

