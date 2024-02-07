Close
WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am play canceled due to rain at TPC Scottsdale

Feb 7, 2024, 12:46 PM | Updated: 2:03 pm

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The stadium at hole No. 16 at TPC Scottsdale ahead of hosting the WM Phoenix Open. (Arizona Sports photo/Tyler Bassett) TPC Scottsdale ahead of hosting the WM Phoenix Open. (Arizona Sports photo/Felisa Cardenas) Fans scatter amid rain during the WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am. (Arizona Sports photo/Felisa Cardenas) Fans scatter amid rain during the WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am. (Arizona Sports photo/Felisa Cardenas) TPC Scottsdale ahead of hosting the WM Phoenix Open. (Arizona Sports photo/Tyler Drake) TPC Scottsdale ahead of hosting the WM Phoenix Open. (Arizona Sports photo/Tyler Drake)

Play was stopped and canceled at the WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am tournament on Wednesday due to heavy rains on the golf course.

Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald was among a group of celebrities that included Nick Saban, Michael Phelps, Alex Rodriguez, Carli Lloyd and others who were participating in the event.

It was a wet and rainy start to the tournament as an atmospheric river that powered through California over the weekend pushed toward TPC Scottsdale where the tournament was taking place late on Tuesday.

The acclimate weather continued through Wednesday, drenching the course and causing the grass field parking lots serving the event to be too wet to be used.

Tournament officials advised pass holders to park at WestWorld of Scottsdale and general admission attendees to park at Salt River Fields and use the free shuttle service from each lot to reach the tournament site.

Hail was even reported on certain parts of the golf course.

The Coors Light Birds Nest concert featuring HARDY and Bailey Zimmerman is set to continue. Gates open at 3 p.m.

All parking is directed to take place at the Westworld location with free shuttles to the enterance.

The actual tournament is set to begin on Thursday with last year’s champion Scottie Scheffler set to tee off at 12:33 p.m.

Rain chances dip from 80% on Thursday to 20-30% Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, with sunny skies in the forecast for Sunday and early next week.

Temperatures, meanwhile, are expected to top out in the upper 50s or low 60s through Sunday before a warming trend starts Monday.

