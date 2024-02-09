Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Perry High School names entrance road after San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl QB Brock Purdy

Feb 9, 2024, 11:15 AM

City officials unveil the Brock Purdy Way sign at the entrance of Perry High School. (Twitter photo/@CUSDAthletics)

BY TOM KUEBEL


Arizona Sports

Make the Super Bowl, earn a sign.

That’s life for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy who just had the entrance to his former high school named after him.

City officials in Gilbert unveiled a new road sign after the 49ers QB at Perry Puma Drive, the entrance way where Purdy played his prep ball at Perry High School.

It’s now also known as Brock Purdy Way.

According to MaxPreps, Purdy amassed 4,405 passing yards and 57 touchdowns his senior season with Perry.

He left the school ranked fifth in the nation in pass yards that season and committed to play his college ball at Iowa State.

With the 49ers, Purdy has 17-4 record, 5,654 pass yards and 44 touchdowns to just 15 interceptions in two seasons.

Sunday’s Super Bowl will mark Purdy’s sixth playoff game. He has a 4-1 playoff record with 1,088 yards, five touchdowns and just one INT in those five games.

His 49ers take on the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

