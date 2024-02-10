Close
Round 2 finishes at WM Phoenix Open, Round 3 starts

Feb 10, 2024, 2:18 PM | Updated: 3:06 pm

A general view of the 16th green is seen during the continuation of the second round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 10, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Sahith Theegala stormed his way to the top of the WM Phoenix Open leaderboard as he wrapped up his second round on Saturday, shooting a 7-under 64, putting him at 13-under after 36 holes.

He finds himself one shot ahead of the field. American Andrew Novak and Canadian Nick Taylor, both of whom finished their second round on Friday, sit at 12-under.

Two-time defending champion Scottie Scheffler is in the hunt, sitting five strokes back at 8-under. He’s tied with Jordan Spieth and Cameron Young.

Nicolo Galletti, a senior at Arizona State, made the cut at 4-under after shooting a second round 67.

Among the notables not to make the cut include Max Homa, Gary Woodland and Rickie Fowler.

The third round began at 2:10 p.m. on the first and 10th hole. Pairings will be going off until 4:10 p.m. MST and will play until darkness.

The winner of the tournament at TPC Scottsdale will earn $1.6 million of the total purse of $8.8 million.

WM Phoenix Open TV coverage schedule (MST)

Saturday: 1-4 p.m. (NBC)

The tournament will also stream via Peacock and PGA Tour Live on ESPN+.

WM Phoenix Open Round 1 tee times (MST)

Tee No. 1

2:10 p.m. – Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Jim Knous, Martin Laird

2:20 p.m. – Tyler Duncan, Byeong Hun An, Beau Hossier

2:30 p.m. – Taylor Montgomery, Joel Dahmen, Shane Lowry

2:40 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Hardy, Corey Conners

2:50 p.m. – Zac Blair Drem, Keith Mitchell, Wyndham Clark

3:00 p.m. – S.H. Kim, Bud Cauley, Thomas Detry

3:10 p.m. – Justin Suh, Jake Knapp, Davis Thompson

3:20 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Sam Stevens, Si Woo Kim

3:30 p.m. – Sam Burns, Daniel Berger, Jhonattan Vegas

3:40 p.m. – Jordan Spieth, Charley Hoffman, Kurt Kilayama

3:50 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Cameron Young, Ryan Fox

4:00 p.m. – Maverick McNealy, Doug Ghim, Scottie Scheffler

4:10 p.m. – Sahith Theegala, Andrew Novak, Nick Taylor

Tee No. 10

2:10 p.m. – Carson Young, Harris English, Brendon Todd

2:20 p.m. – Nicolo Galletti, Taylor Moore, Billy Horschel

2:30 p.m. – Matt NeSmith, Christian Bezuidenhout, Robby Shelton

2:40 p.m. – Sami Valimaki, Jesse Mueller, Eric Cole

2:50 p.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Adam Schenk, Matt Wallace

3:00 p.m. – Ben Griffin, Hayden Buckley, Harry Hall

3:10 p.m. – Min Woo Lee, Adam Scott, Seamus Power

3:20 p.m. – Zach Johnson, Justin Lower, Mark Hubbard

3:30 p.m. – Tyson Alexander, Aaron Baddeley, Alex Noren

3:40 p.m. – Brian Harman, Tom Kim, Sungjae Im

3:50 p.m. – Tom Hoge, Garrick Higgo

4:00 p.m. – Denny McCarthy, Kevin Chappell

Golf

WM Phoenix Open crowds on Friday (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)...

Associated Press

WM Phoenix Open temporarily closes entrance, limits alcohol on Saturday

Even the famously no-holds-barred WM Phoenix Open has a limit on how much debauchery is allowed on a golf course.

58 minutes ago

Nick Taylor of Canada swings over his ball on the 16th tee box during the second round of WM Phoeni...

Damon Allred

Round 2 of WM Phoenix Open resumes: Tee times, TV coverage and parking info

Second-round play at the WM Phoenix Open will bleed into Saturday after Friday was cut short at 6:08 p.m. due to darkness.

11 hours ago

Nick Taylor of Canada plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the WM Phoenix Op...

Associated Press

Nick Taylor shoots a 60 to finish WM Phoenix Open day 2 tied for lead

Nick Taylor matched the course record with a 60 to finish his first round Friday, leading the WM Phoenix Open tied at 12 under.

21 hours ago

The first hole at TPC Scottsdale during the 2024 WM Phoenix Open (Arizona Sports photo/Tyler Drake)...

Arizona Sports

Round 2 of WM Phoenix Open delayed due to frost: Tee times, TV coverage and parking info

How to watch the 2024 WM Phoenix Open with tee times for Friday, parking information and how to watch TV coverage.

1 day ago

Wyndham Clark of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the ...

Arizona Sports

Round 1 of 2024 WM Phoenix Open suspended due to darkness

Thursday's first round of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open was suspended at 6:10 p.m. due to darkness. Play will resume on Friday at 7:30 a.m.

2 days ago

TPC Scottsdale ahead of hosting the WM Phoenix Open...

Arizona Sports

WM Phoenix Open Round 1 tee times, TV coverage and parking info

How to watch the 2024 WM Phoenix Open with tee times for Round 1, parking information and how to watch TV coverage.

2 days ago

