Sahith Theegala stormed his way to the top of the WM Phoenix Open leaderboard as he wrapped up his second round on Saturday, shooting a 7-under 64, putting him at 13-under after 36 holes.

He finds himself one shot ahead of the field. American Andrew Novak and Canadian Nick Taylor, both of whom finished their second round on Friday, sit at 12-under.

Two-time defending champion Scottie Scheffler is in the hunt, sitting five strokes back at 8-under. He’s tied with Jordan Spieth and Cameron Young.

Nicolo Galletti, a senior at Arizona State, made the cut at 4-under after shooting a second round 67.

Among the notables not to make the cut include Max Homa, Gary Woodland and Rickie Fowler.

The third round began at 2:10 p.m. on the first and 10th hole. Pairings will be going off until 4:10 p.m. MST and will play until darkness.

The winner of the tournament at TPC Scottsdale will earn $1.6 million of the total purse of $8.8 million.

WM Phoenix Open TV coverage schedule (MST)

Saturday: 1-4 p.m. (NBC)

The tournament will also stream via Peacock and PGA Tour Live on ESPN+.

WM Phoenix Open Round 1 tee times (MST)

Tee No. 1

2:10 p.m. – Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Jim Knous, Martin Laird

2:20 p.m. – Tyler Duncan, Byeong Hun An, Beau Hossier

2:30 p.m. – Taylor Montgomery, Joel Dahmen, Shane Lowry

2:40 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Hardy, Corey Conners

2:50 p.m. – Zac Blair Drem, Keith Mitchell, Wyndham Clark

3:00 p.m. – S.H. Kim, Bud Cauley, Thomas Detry

3:10 p.m. – Justin Suh, Jake Knapp, Davis Thompson

3:20 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Sam Stevens, Si Woo Kim

3:30 p.m. – Sam Burns, Daniel Berger, Jhonattan Vegas

3:40 p.m. – Jordan Spieth, Charley Hoffman, Kurt Kilayama

3:50 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Cameron Young, Ryan Fox

4:00 p.m. – Maverick McNealy, Doug Ghim, Scottie Scheffler

4:10 p.m. – Sahith Theegala, Andrew Novak, Nick Taylor

Tee No. 10

2:10 p.m. – Carson Young, Harris English, Brendon Todd

2:20 p.m. – Nicolo Galletti, Taylor Moore, Billy Horschel

2:30 p.m. – Matt NeSmith, Christian Bezuidenhout, Robby Shelton

2:40 p.m. – Sami Valimaki, Jesse Mueller, Eric Cole

2:50 p.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Adam Schenk, Matt Wallace

3:00 p.m. – Ben Griffin, Hayden Buckley, Harry Hall

3:10 p.m. – Min Woo Lee, Adam Scott, Seamus Power

3:20 p.m. – Zach Johnson, Justin Lower, Mark Hubbard

3:30 p.m. – Tyson Alexander, Aaron Baddeley, Alex Noren

3:40 p.m. – Brian Harman, Tom Kim, Sungjae Im

3:50 p.m. – Tom Hoge, Garrick Higgo

4:00 p.m. – Denny McCarthy, Kevin Chappell

