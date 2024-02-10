Close
Golf invader makes sand angel in trap on 16th hole at WM Phoenix Open

Feb 10, 2024, 3:26 PM

(Screenshot from Twitter video)

(Screenshot from Twitter video)

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY HABOOB BLOG


Arizona Sports

A fan took to the grounds of the stadium hole at TPC Scottsdale on Saturday to show off his grace.

Or lack thereof.

As golf social media influencer Paige Spiranac wrote, “he did not stick the landing.”

The unidentified and shirtless man took to the enclosed 16th hole of the WM Phoenix Open during second round play to show off his gymnastic skills in an attempted cartwheel that landed him in where most golfers dread: the sand trap.

When he nearly bonked his head and landed on his back, he proceeded to perform a snow angel. After getting up he ran away from play while being chased by security.

He did not appear to rake the trap. Very uncouth.

