A fan took to the grounds of the stadium hole at TPC Scottsdale on Saturday to show off his grace.

Or lack thereof.

As golf social media influencer Paige Spiranac wrote, “he did not stick the landing.”

I would say he did not stick the landing pic.twitter.com/Y8bI8Eu9IK — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) February 10, 2024

The unidentified and shirtless man took to the enclosed 16th hole of the WM Phoenix Open during second round play to show off his gymnastic skills in an attempted cartwheel that landed him in where most golfers dread: the sand trap.

When he nearly bonked his head and landed on his back, he proceeded to perform a snow angel. After getting up he ran away from play while being chased by security.

He did not appear to rake the trap. Very uncouth.

Follow @AZSports