‘Raylor Swift’ picks Chiefs over 49ers to win Super Bowl

Feb 10, 2024, 6:34 PM

"Raylor Swift" and the rays at SEA LIFE Arizona predict the Super Bowl winner. (SEA LIFE Arizona)...

"Raylor Swift" and the rays at SEA LIFE Arizona predict the Super Bowl winner. (SEA LIFE Arizona)

(SEA LIFE Arizona)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

“Raylor Swift” and the rays at SEA LIFE Arizona made their fearless predictions for Sunday’s big game.

Well…are you ready for it?

Let the games begin.

“Raylor Swift,” an Atlantic stingray, knew all too well and predicted the Kansas City Chiefs as the Super Bowl winner.

Now there’s no bad blood between “Raylor” and her fellow cownose rays who also picked the Chiefs over the 49ers.

While SEA LIFE didn’t use a blank space, the aquarium used a method that will never go out of style called “target training,” which includes holding a colored target in the water that indicates that it’s feeding time.

Last year, the cownose rays correctly predicted the Arizona Cardinals to finish 4-13 in the regular season heading into what could be a cruel summer or maybe they can just shake it off.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arizona Sports (@arizsports)

