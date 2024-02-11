Close
WM Phoenix Open temporarily closes entrance, limits alcohol on Saturday

Feb 10, 2024, 5:12 PM | Updated: 5:13 pm

WM Phoenix Open crowds on Friday (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Even the famously no-holds-barred WM Phoenix Open has a limit on how much debauchery is allowed on a golf course.

The tournament, which is at TPC Scottsdale, stopped allowing fans onto the premises around 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon because it was too crowded. They also briefly stopped alcohol sales at several locations around the course, hoping to slow down the party.

It’s the first time the WM Phoenix Open has had to — at least briefly — turn away ticket holders.

The huge crowds came to Scottsdale despite less-than-ideal weather conditions. It was raining and in the 40s for most of the morning before the sun peeked through the clouds and temperatures rose to the 50s.

“Due to larger than usual crowds, the WM Phoenix Open entrance gates are temporarily closed and shuttle service to the event is on hold,” the tournament put on social media. “Shuttle service back to parking lots will remain running. Regularly check our channels for updates.”

The WM Phoenix Open, dubbed “Greatest Show on Grass,” is unlike anything in golf. Masses of up to 200,000 fans pack TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course with cheers, boos and the occasional beer shower.

The eye of the rowdy hurricane is the stadium 16th hole, a multi-tiered frat party of a par-3 where “Quiet please” signs are met with ample disdain.

