Taylor Swift chugs beer in suite during Super Bowl

Feb 11, 2024, 7:14 PM | Updated: 7:21 pm

Singer Lana Del Rey, rapper Ice Spice, NFL player Jason Kelce, singer Taylor Swift and actress Blak...

Singer Lana Del Rey, rapper Ice Spice, NFL player Jason Kelce, singer Taylor Swift and actress Blake Lively reacts prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

Taylor Swift might not be liking what she’s seen from boyfriend Travis Kelce and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs on the field during the Super Bowl, but the global superstar is always winning off the field.

When Swift was shown on the Jumbotron at Allegiant Stadium during the second quarter of the Super Bowl, she chugged a beer and celebrated by slamming her cup.

Swift, who is in a suite with actress Blake Lively and rapper Ice Spice, has attended 12 of Kelce’s games this season.

As of midway through the third quarter, Kelce only has three receptions for 21 yards. The Chiefs tight end was seen visibly upset with coach Andy Reid, even pushing and yelling at him when he was walking off the field.

