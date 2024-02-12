Former Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin is signing a 10-day deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Goodwin was traded to the Brooklyn Nets last week in the Royce O’Neale deal and was waived by Brooklyn the next day.

He is expected to join Memphis on Tuesday and could make his debut for the Grizzlies on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets.

In 40 games with the Suns this season, Goodwin averaged 5.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 14 minutes per game. He shot 38.9% from the field and 28.7% from three this season.

Goodwin, 25, went undrafted out of Saint Louis in 2021 and previously spent time with the Washington Wizards.

He was part of the Bradley Beal trade last June that sent the three-time All-Star to Phoenix.

Over his career, Goodwin has averaged 5.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 16.1 minutes per game, while shooting 42.4% from the field and 30.7% from three.

Goodwin joins a Memphis team that has lost eight straight and is 13th in the Western Conference at 18-35.

