Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs pitcher Brandon Pfaadt knows the type of pitcher he needs to be

Feb 16, 2024, 1:04 PM | Updated: 3:21 pm

Brandon Pfaadt #32 of the Arizona Diamondbacks speaks to the media during the World Series Workout ...

Brandon Pfaadt #32 of the Arizona Diamondbacks speaks to the media during the World Series Workout Day at Globe Life Field on October 26, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt is hoping to use what he learned from an up-and-down rookie campaign to his advantage in Year 2.

As he told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Friday, his rookie season was “like a wave” that included the highs of spring training and the lows of being sent down to Triple-A Reno three times over the course of the regular season.

The postseason, however, was a different story and a turning point for Pfaadt, who gained consistency behind a 3.27 ERA and 26 strikeouts over five starts (22 innings pitched) in the playoffs.

“I think it obviously gave me a little boost of confidence knowing that it’s possible,” Pfaadt said. “I think anytime having that success will help you at the end of the day. Like I tell everybody getting those starts under my belt really helped me out.

RELATED STORIES

“I think in the Wild Card I got that one under the belt. I went on to the (Division Series) and then every step of the way you just get a little more confident as you go. Now looking at this year I know what pitcher I need to be.”

Among Pfaadt’s postseason starts, two stand out above the rest.

He was lights out against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series, allowing just two hits and no runs over 5.2 innings while striking out nine. In his next start, he struck out seven over four innings in Game 7 of the NLCS to help send the D-backs to the World Series.

Since Arizona’s World Series run came to an end, Pfaadt made sure to take little more than a month off from throwing. The young pitcher says he “feels good now and his arm feels great.”

“I obviously don’t have everything figured out, but I have more figured out than I did previously, and I think that’s how you grow as a player and that’s how I’m looking at it and just trying to keep getting better,” Pfaadt said.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Mike Hazen...

Alex Weiner

Mike Hazen: Diamondbacks still looking to improve roster

The Diamondbacks are not done looking toward external candidates to improve the roster, even as the club takes the field for spring training. 

37 minutes ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Diamondbacks’ Brandon Pfaadt talks 2023 postseason, becoming the type of pitcher he wants to be

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon Pfaadt joined Bickley & Marotta and looked back on the 2023 season, lessons learned in the postseason and his goals for the year ahead. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Photos: Felisa Cárdenas/Arizona Sports

5 hours ago

Zac Gallen winds up...

Arizona Sports

Handful of Diamondbacks crack MLB’s top 100 players list

It shouldn't be a surprise to see MLB Network's running top 100 list have an influx of Diamondbacks as spring training gets underway.

7 hours ago

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media during a press conference announcing Aaron Judge o...

Associated Press

Rob Manfred says he will retire as MLB commissioner in 2029 after 14 years

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday he will retire when his current term ends in January 2029.

21 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Why Luis Gonzalez says Corbin Carroll will be ‘best player to ever put on a Diamondbacks uniform’

Arizona Diamondbacks World Series hero Luis Gonzalez joined Wolf & Luke to talk about Corbin Carroll. The D-backs legend shared his belief that the young Arizona outfielder will ultimately be “the best player to ever put on a Diamondbacks uniform.” Dave Burns and John Gambadoro react. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Photo: Felisa […]

23 hours ago

Kevin Ginkel...

Alex Weiner

Torey Lovullo gives injury updates as Diamondbacks open spring training

The Arizona Diamondbacks don't quite have a clean bill of health but close to it with spring training getting underway.

1 day ago

D-backs pitcher Brandon Pfaadt knows the type of pitcher he needs to be