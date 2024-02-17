Close
Arizona Diamondbacks sign outfielder Randal Grichuk to 1-year contract

Feb 17, 2024, 9:32 AM | Updated: 9:36 am

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Diamondbacks are signing outfielder Randal Grichuk to a one-year contract worth $2 million that includes a mutual option for 2025, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Passan adds the deal will pay Grichuk $1.5 million in 2024 and carries a $6 million option with a $500,000 buyout. Performance bonuses are also attached.

Grichuk is coming off a 2023 season where he spent time with both the Colorado Rockies (64 games) and Los Angeles Angels (54). The right-handed hitter appeared in 118 games, recorded 116 hits and 44 RBIs and slashed .267/.321/.459.

Grichuk found success against lefties, too, slashing .328/.388/.607 with a .995 OPS in 67 games played last year.

The outfielder made his MLB debut with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2014, five years after he was taken by the Angels in the 2009 MLB Draft.

He spent four seasons with the Cardinals before getting dealt to the Toronto Blue Jays in 2018. Grichuk’s Toronto tenure lasted four seasons before he was traded to the Rockies in 2022.

He would end up with the Angels the following year in a midseason trade before eventually being placed on waivers.

Arizona’s reported addition of Grichuk comes after general manager Mike Hazen told reporters on Friday that the team was still looking for ways to improve the roster despite what’s been a busy offseason for the organization.

“There’s still players in the market and (managing partner Ken Kendrick) has still told me to continue to improve the team any way that we can within the bounds that we have,” Hazen said. “So, we’re still out there actively trying to do that.”

Arizona’s additions this offseason include third baseman Eugenio Suarez, pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and outfielder/designated hitter Joc Pederson. The Diamondbacks also re-signed outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

