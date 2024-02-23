Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY

Grand Canyon basketball’s 7-game winning streak ends with loss to Tarleton State

Feb 23, 2024, 7:31 AM

Grand Canyon forward Gabe McGlothan...

GCU forward Gabe McGlothan (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Jakorie Smith scored 24 points as Tarleton State beat Grand Canyon 77-74 on Thursday night.

Lue Williams made two free throws to snap a tie with 27 seconds left and Tarleton State went on to the win.

Smith added seven rebounds for the Texans (19-7, 12-3 Western Athletic Conference).

Devon Barnes scored 22 points, shooting 5 of 13 from the field and 12 for 13 from the line. Kiandre Gaddy was 4 of 7 shooting and 5 of 11 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points. Williams scored 10 points. It was the seventh victory in a row for the Texans.

RELATED STORIES

The Antelopes (24-3, 14-2) were led by Tyon Grant-Foster, who posted 25 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Ray Harrison added 12 points for Grand Canyon. Lok Wur also had 11 points.

The loss broke the Antelopes’ seven-game winning streak and acts as a hit to the ‘Lopes slim chances of making the NCAA Tournament as an at-large team.

Grand Canyon holds a one-game lead over Tarleton State atop the WAC with four games remaining in the regular season.

Grand Canyon University

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: How much advice does GCU head coach Bryce Drew get from his family members?

How much advice does GCU head coach Bryce Drew get from his family members? #shorts #gcu #gcubasketball #lopesbasketball

3 days ago

Grand Canyon head basketball coach Bryce Drew joined Bickley & Marotta at the Arizona Sports studio...

Kevin Zimmerman

Grand Canyon’s 2023-24 success will impact future scheduling

Grand Canyon is on a the verge of potentially earning an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament, but scheduling issues haven't helped.

3 days ago

Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort chats pregame...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports’ 2024 Newsmakers Week schedule

Leaders from the Arizona Cardinals, Phoenix Suns, Arizona Diamondbacks, Arizona State Sun Devils and more join Bickley & Marotta.

3 days ago

Kylan Boswell #4 of the Arizona Wildcats celebrates with Caleb Love #2 after scoring against the Ar...

David Veenstra

Arizona Wildcats climb, GCU receives 16 points in latest AP rankings

The Arizona Wildcats climbed from fifth to fourth in the latest men's college basketball rankings released by The Associated Press on Monday.

4 days ago

Bryce Drew. GCU...

David Veenstra

Could Grand Canyon basketball make the NCAA Tournament as at-large team?

Despite owning the best record in the nation, the chances of GCU making the NCAA Tournament as an at-large team remain a big question mark.

10 days ago

Pelle Larsson dunks for the Arizona Wildcats against the Utah Utes...

Arizona Sports

College basketball rankings: Arizona jumps into top 5, Grand Canyon builds steam

The AP Poll has the Arizona Wildcats moving into the top 5 after a road sweep of Utah and Colorado, while Grand Canyon has more votes.

11 days ago

Grand Canyon basketball’s 7-game winning streak ends with loss to Tarleton State