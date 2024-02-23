STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Jakorie Smith scored 24 points as Tarleton State beat Grand Canyon 77-74 on Thursday night.

Lue Williams made two free throws to snap a tie with 27 seconds left and Tarleton State went on to the win.

Smith added seven rebounds for the Texans (19-7, 12-3 Western Athletic Conference).

Devon Barnes scored 22 points, shooting 5 of 13 from the field and 12 for 13 from the line. Kiandre Gaddy was 4 of 7 shooting and 5 of 11 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points. Williams scored 10 points. It was the seventh victory in a row for the Texans.

The Antelopes (24-3, 14-2) were led by Tyon Grant-Foster, who posted 25 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Ray Harrison added 12 points for Grand Canyon. Lok Wur also had 11 points.

The loss broke the Antelopes’ seven-game winning streak and acts as a hit to the ‘Lopes slim chances of making the NCAA Tournament as an at-large team.

Grand Canyon holds a one-game lead over Tarleton State atop the WAC with four games remaining in the regular season.

