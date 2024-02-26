Close
ARIZONA BASKETBALL

Arizona gets dinged in college basketball rankings, Arizona State earns votes

Feb 26, 2024, 11:56 AM | Updated: 12:26 pm

Keshad Johnson of Arizona drives against Washington...

Keshad Johnson #16 of the Arizona Wildcats drives past Keion Brooks Jr. #1 of the Washington Huskies during the first half at McKale Center on February 24, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Wildcats dipped two spots, to sixth, in The Associated Press men’s college basketball rankings after splitting against the Washington schools at home over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Arizona State Sun Devils (14-14) received 17 points in the voting after doing the same thanks to an upset against Washington State. It’s not clear, however, if those points were mistakenly given to Arizona State.

The El Paso Times‘ Bret Bloomquist ranked Arizona State No. 9 following the Sun Devils’ loss to the Washington Huskies in overtime after a wild comeback before beating the Cougars, 73-61, on Saturday. WSU had pulled off a 77-74 victory over the then-No. 4 Wildcats (21-6) two days earlier in Tucson.

It was apparently not confusion over the two Arizona schools. Bloomquist ranked Arizona No. 6 and ahead of its rivals.

Washington State still moved up two spots, to 19th, after entering the week ranked No. 21.

No other Pac-12 team earned votes aside from four points given to the Huskies.

The Houston Cougars moved to No. 1 in the AP Poll for the first time this season in Monday’s latest poll, climbing one spot to end the six-week stay of reigning national champion Connecticut. Houston (24-3) became the fifth team to hold the top spot this season.

Purdue rose one spot to No. 2, while the Huskies’ loss to Creighton dropped them to third in a poll that included South Florida cracking the rankings for the first time in program history.

The Associated Press men’s college basketball rankings – Feb. 26

Record Pts Prv
1. Houston (53) 24-3 1540 2
2. Purdue (4) 25-3 1460 3
3. UConn (5) 25-3 1459 1
4. Tennessee 21-6 1338 5
5. Marquette 21-6 1243 7
6. Arizona 21-6 1188 4
7. Kansas 21-6 1156 9
8. Iowa St. 21-6 1155 6
9. North Carolina 21-6 1130 10
10. Duke 21-6 976 8
11. Auburn 21-6 862 14
12. Creighton 20-8 738 15
13. Illinois 20-7 726 12
14. Alabama 19-8 695 13
15. Baylor 19-8 689 11
16. Kentucky 19-8 649 17
17. Saint Mary’s 23-6 646 18
18. South Carolina 22-5 471 20
19. Washington St 21-7 361 21
20. San Diego St. 21-7 305 19
21. Dayton 21-5 261 16
22. Utah St. 22-5 207
23. Gonzaga 22-6 184
24. Florida 19-8 140 24
25. South Florida 21-5 127

Others receiving votes: BYU 92, Texas Tech 65, Clemson 45, TCU 45, Wake Forest 44, Wisconsin 42, Nevada 25, Colorado St. 20, Arizona St 17, New Mexico 10, FAU 8, Oklahoma 7, Nebraska 7, Mississippi St. 5, Washington 4, Appalachian St 3, Northwestern 1, Boise St. 1, McNeese St. 1, Indiana St 1, Loyola Chicago 1.

