Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

HABOOB

Jimmy Butler did his emo media day thing for a Fall Out Boy music video

Feb 28, 2024, 11:11 AM | Updated: 11:13 am

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY HABOOB BLOG


Arizona Sports

If you wondered why Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler showed up to this year’s media day sporting an emo look with his hair, fake piercings — and is that mascara? Well, it was his “emotional state.”

Months later, that emotional state of “Heat Wentz” was featured in an entire Fall Out Boy music video released Wednesday for the rock band’s song “So Much (For) Stardust.” Butler mixed his emo stylings with a purple cowboy hat and getup that came with golden accents and boots.

Fall Out Boy’s video also features Pete Wentz, the singer and bassist for the group.

It’s unclear if Butler’s emo appearance for the Heat’s media day before the season had anything to do with him filming the video around that time or if it sparked the idea for the band to ask him for a favor.

NBA fans didn’t see it coming, even though Fall Out Boy had tweeted at Butler and teased a special guest to their upcoming music video release in the past several days.

The music video released Wednesday wasn’t the first rodeo for Butler, a known country music fan. He appeared in a music video for country star Luke Bryan’s “Light It Up” back in 2017.

Unsurprisingly, Butler’s surprise appearance played well with Heat fans.

 

Haboob

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham in studio...

Haboob Blog

ASU’s Kenny Dillingham rants on coaches’ complaints: I spent 9 years to become a coffee boy

Do not count Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham among the people who are spending time worrying about change in college football.

7 days ago

Luka Doncic...

Haboob Blog

Luka Doncic dunk attempt goes awry: ‘Motor speedway flat tire’

Mavs star Luka Doncic is not an above-the-rim player, and he did not help that reputation with a failed dunk attempt during the All-Star Game.

10 days ago

Singer Lana Del Rey, rapper Ice Spice, NFL player Jason Kelce, singer Taylor Swift and actress Blak...

David Veenstra

Taylor Swift chugs beer in suite during Super Bowl

When she was showed on Jumbotron, Taylor Swift chugged a beer and celebrated by slamming her cup during the second quarter of the Super Bowl.

17 days ago

"Raylor Swift" and the rays at SEA LIFE Arizona predict the Super Bowl winner. (SEA LIFE Arizona)...

David Veenstra

‘Raylor Swift’ picks Chiefs over 49ers to win Super Bowl

"Raylor Swift" and the cownose rays at SEA LIFE Arizona made their fearless predictions for the Super Bowl. 

18 days ago

(Screenshot from X video)...

Haboob Blog

Golf invader makes sand angel in trap on 16th hole at WM Phoenix Open

A fan took to the grounds of the stadium hole at TPC Scottsdale on Saturday to show off his grace. Or lack thereof.

18 days ago

Auburn forward Johni Broome, front right, reaches out and apologizes to Academy Award-winning actor...

Associated Press

Auburn’s Johni Broome apologizes to Morgan Freeman after smacking his hand away

Auburn’s Johni Broome met one of his favorite movie stars and had to apologize to Morgan Freeman for how it happened.

24 days ago

Jimmy Butler did his emo media day thing for a Fall Out Boy music video