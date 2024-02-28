If you wondered why Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler showed up to this year’s media day sporting an emo look with his hair, fake piercings — and is that mascara? Well, it was his “emotional state.”

Months later, that emotional state of “Heat Wentz” was featured in an entire Fall Out Boy music video released Wednesday for the rock band’s song “So Much (For) Stardust.” Butler mixed his emo stylings with a purple cowboy hat and getup that came with golden accents and boots.

Fall Out Boy’s video also features Pete Wentz, the singer and bassist for the group.

this ain't our first rodeo. new video for So Much (For) Stardust starring @JimmyButler aka Heat Wentz just dropped 🤠✨ https://t.co/c5xp0bEI16 can’t wait to see you at the So Much For (2our) Dust shows, 2our starts tonight! https://t.co/uI1HzLyhUL pic.twitter.com/Xlpc0gkubZ — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) February 28, 2024

It’s unclear if Butler’s emo appearance for the Heat’s media day before the season had anything to do with him filming the video around that time or if it sparked the idea for the band to ask him for a favor.

NBA fans didn’t see it coming, even though Fall Out Boy had tweeted at Butler and teased a special guest to their upcoming music video release in the past several days.

any guesses on who’s in the video? ✨🎱 pic.twitter.com/NaEeDcbFjN — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) February 25, 2024

The music video released Wednesday wasn’t the first rodeo for Butler, a known country music fan. He appeared in a music video for country star Luke Bryan’s “Light It Up” back in 2017.

Unsurprisingly, Butler’s surprise appearance played well with Heat fans.

We will never truly understand Jimmy Butler https://t.co/9faMsvMnF5 — Matt Cashen (@realmattcashen) February 28, 2024

(Emo) Jimmy Butler is in Fall Out Boy’s new music video. 🤣 Out here living his best life while the rest of the East is terrified of him.@hothothoops @5ReasonsSports #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/EEduzCjBlx — Matt Hanifan (@mph_824_) February 28, 2024

Jimmy Butler in Fall Out Boy’s new music video is as incredible as you think it’d be #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/ilWhpAWWZt — Samantha Rivera (@JSamanthaRivera) February 28, 2024

