PHOENIX — Tyon Grant-Foster scored 29 points to help Grand Canyon defeat Stephen F. Austin 80-58 on Saturday night.

Grant-Foster also had six rebounds and blocked four shots for the Antelopes (26-4, 16-3 Western Athletic Conference). Rayshon Harrison added 19 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

With the win the ‘Lopes improved to 16-0 at home. It’s the program’s first undefeated season at home since 1991-92.

GCU has one more regular season game against Cal Baptist before the WAC Tournament begins.

They hold a half game lead over Tarleton State. The last time GCU won the WAC regular season title was during the 2020-21 season.

Tarleton State has two regular season games left against Utah Valley and Seattle.

The Lumberjacks (15-14, 8-10) were led by Latrell Jossell with 18 points and five assists. Frank Staine added 14 points and Nana Antwi-Boasiako scored 10.

AP contributed to this story.

