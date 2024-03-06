Close
Report: Zach Ertz signs with Commanders, reunites with Kliff Kingsbury

Mar 6, 2024, 12:27 PM

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Washington Commanders are signing former Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelisero.

The move reunites Ertz with former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who was hired this offseason as Washington’s offensive coordinator.

Pelissero adds that since Ertz ended last year on the Detroit Lions practice squad, he didn’t have to wait until the new league year to kick in next Wednesday to sign with the Commanders.

The signing comes less than a week after NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Washington’s release of starting tight end and former Arizona Cardinal Logan Thomas.

Ertz appeared in 28 games for the Cardinals across the past three seasons before asking and being granted his release from the team on Nov. 30 in hopes of landing with a playoff contender.

During his time in the desert, Ertz recorded 193 catches for 1,167 yards and eight touchdowns. The tight end was also Arizona’s 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

Following his release from the Cardinals, Ertz signed on with the Detroit Lions practice squad during their playoff run but was never elevated.

Arizona meanwhile turned to then-second-year pro Trey McBride to pick up the slack in the tight ends room.

He did just that behind 81 catches for 825 yards and three touchdowns. McBride finished first among Cardinals pass catchers in receptions and yards and came in tied for second in receiving scores. He also gained valuable time on task with quarterback Kyler Murray

Presented By

