ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks announce prospect-loaded Spring Breakout roster, schedule

Mar 7, 2024, 11:03 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks IF Jordan Lawlar NLDS Game 3 October 11, 2023 (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Arizona Diamondbacks IF Jordan Lawlar NLDS Game 3 October 11, 2023 (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

Major League Baseball and the Arizona Diamondbacks revealed their inaugural Spring Breakout Prospect Games roster and schedule that will point the spotlight on the league’s young talent next week.

Arizona is scheduled to face the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields on Saturday, March 16, at 4:10 p.m. MST. The game will air on MLB’s DBACKS.TV streaming package, MLB Network, Rockies.TV and ESPN+. It will be part of a traditional doubleheader (one admission charge) after the Rockies face the Oakland Athletics at Salt River Fields at 1:10 p.m. MST.

The D-backs’ roster will include top prospect Jordan Lawlar, who is the 11th-ranked prospect in the majors, according to MLB Pipeline.

Second-ranked prospect Tommy Troy, also a shortstop, and third-ranked prospect Druw Jones, an outfielder, are on the roster as well.

The pitching staff is led by Cristian Mena, a notable trade acqusition this offseason, as well as Yu-Min Lin. The latter is the Diamondbacks’ fourth-ranked prospect.

Arizona Diamondbacks Spring Breakout team roster

Infielders

1 – Jordan Lawlar, SS (MLB No. 11)
2 – Tommy Troy, SS (MLB No. 74)
5 – Gino Groover, 3B
6 – Jansel Luis, SS
7 – Cristofer Torin, SS, No. 7
8 – Ivan Melendez, 3B, No. 8
10 – Ruben Santana, 3B, No. 10

Outfielders
3 – Druw Jones (MLB No. 78)
12 – Jorge Barrosa
13 – Jack Hurley
14 – A.J. Vukovich
16 – Kristian Robinson
30 – Caleb Roberts
Jakey Josepha

Pitchers

4 – Yu-Min Lin, LHP
9 – Dylan Ray, RHP
11 – Cristian Mena, RHP
15 – Yilber Diaz, RHP
22 – Ricardo Yan, RHP
23 – Landon Sims, RHP
27 – Blake Walston, LHP
Conor Grammes, RHP
Sam Knowlton, RHP
Christian Montes de Oca, RHP
Zane Russell, RHP

Catchers

24 – Christian Cerda
Alberto Barriga

