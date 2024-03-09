Miami Marlins utility man Nick Gordon provided an utterly bizarre take during a spring training interview with Bally Sports on Thursday.

Gordon, who was traded to the Marlins last month after spending the first three years of his career in Minnesota, said he doesn’t believe the moon is real.

“The moon ain’t real,” Gordon told Bally Sports’ Jeremy Taché while on Miami Mic’d Up. “I don’t have time to explain all of that because I don’t need people coming and looking at me crazy. The moon. The whole moon. I don’t even want to talk about it though.”

Gordon offered an explanation and said his take is not out of pocket.

“The earth and the moon. Gravitational pull. The moon is way too close, bro. It’s way too close. … Sometimes, go outside. Look up at night, I swear, and you will not see the moon sometimes. Bro, you gotta see the sun or the moon!”

Marlins OF Nick Gordon: “𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙢𝙤𝙤𝙣 𝙞𝙨𝙣’𝙩 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙡.” 🌕@FlashGThe3rd and I get into a debate over— and yes, you read it right — whether or not THE MOON IS REAL Nick explains his reasoning below 👁️ pic.twitter.com/pGwodunb7P — jeremy chandler taché (@jeremytache) March 7, 2024

“Now that I’ve told you, though, you’re gonna notice, watch. At night, just start looking up, one day you’re gonna be like, ‘What?’” Gordon added.

Gordon spent most of last season on the injured list after he fouled a pitch off of his right shin and fractured his right tibia. He appeared in 34 games in 2023 and batted .176 with two home runs and seven RBI.

Gordon’s father, Tom, played 21 seasons in the major leagues and spent the last part of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2009.

