GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY

WAC Tournament schedule: When does GCU basketball play in Las Vegas?

Mar 10, 2024, 1:41 PM

Rayshon Harrison...

Rayshon Harrison #0 of the Grand Canyon Antelopes looks on during the championship game of the Western Athletic Conference basketball tournament against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at the Orleans Arena on March 11, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.(Photo by Louis Grasse/Getty Images)

(Photo by Louis Grasse/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Grand Canyon University men’s basketball has the top seed in the 2024 WAC Tournament, which opens Wednesday at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The championship game is Saturday, and GCU is the defending champion.

The Antelopes captured their first outright WAC regular season title with a win over California Baptist on Saturday, finishing 27-4 with a 17-3 conference record this season. Tarleton State finished one game back of GCU and locked in the No. 2 seed.

The WAC bracket has eight teams, and the top two seeds get an automatic bid to the semifinals.

Final WAC men’s basketball standings

RELATED STORIES

  1. Grand Canyon (17-3)
  2. Tarleton State (16-4)
  3. UT Arlington (13-7)
  4. Seattle U (11-9)
  5. Utah Valley (11-9)
  6. Stephen F. Austin (10-10)
  7. Abilene Christian (10-10)
  8. California Baptist (8-12)
  9. Utah Tech (7-13)
  10. Southern Utah (5-15)
  11. UTRGV (2-18)

WAC tournament schedule

First round (Wednesday)

Game 1: No. 8 Cal Baptist vs. No. 5 Utah Valley, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 2: No. 7 Abilene Christian vs. No. 6 Stephen F. Austin, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Quarterfinals (Thursday)

Game 3: No. 4 Seattle U vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 4: No. 3 UT Arlington vs. Game 2 winner, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Semifinals (Friday)

Game 5: No. 1 Grand Canyon vs. Game 3 winner, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 6: No. 2 Tarleton State vs. Game 4 winner, 8:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Final (Saturday)

Game 7: Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Grand Canyon University

Head coach Bryce Drew of the Grand Canyon Antelopes gestures during the second half of the champion...

Damon Allred

Grand Canyon wins outright regular-season WAC title for 1st time

With a 68-47 win over Cal Baptist on Saturday night, Grand Canyon University men's basketball won its first outright regular-season WAC title.

18 hours ago

Grand Canyon forward Duke Brennan...

Vincent DeAngelis

Duke Brennan uses inspiration from family and high motor to propel GCU basketball

Grand Canyon's Duke Brennan has strong Arizona connections and comes from a family of athletes in Colt and Brent Brennan.

1 day ago

Grand Canyon Antelopes...

Arizona Sports

Grand Canyon defeats Stephen F. Austin, completes undefeated record at home

Grand Canyon was led by Tyon Grant-Foster's 29 points to take down Stephen F. Austin in the Antelopes final regular season home game, completing the season undefeated at GCU Arena.

7 days ago

The Grand Canyon Lopes mascot Thunder the Antelope performs. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)...

David Veenstra

Tyon Grant-Foster throws down massive dunk in Grand Canyon’s win over Texas-Rio Grande Valley

Tyon Grant-Foster threw down a massive dunk and Grand Canyon beat Texas-Rio Grande Valley 72-43 to improve to 15-0 at home on the season.

9 days ago

Jovan Blacksher Jr. had five points off the bench in the Lopes' loss to Abilene Christian on Saturd...

Associated Press

Grand Canyon drops 2nd in a row to WAC opponent, loses to Abilene Christian

The Grand Canyon Antelopes have now lost two games in a row and three games in conference after a road loss to Abilene Christian on Saturday.

14 days ago

Grand Canyon forward Gabe McGlothan...

Associated Press

Grand Canyon basketball’s 7-game winning streak ends with loss to Tarleton State

The loss broke the Grand Canyon Antelopes' seven-game streak and acts as a hit to their chances of making the NCAA Tournament as an at-large.

16 days ago

