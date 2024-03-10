Grand Canyon University men’s basketball has the top seed in the 2024 WAC Tournament, which opens Wednesday at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The championship game is Saturday, and GCU is the defending champion.

The Antelopes captured their first outright WAC regular season title with a win over California Baptist on Saturday, finishing 27-4 with a 17-3 conference record this season. Tarleton State finished one game back of GCU and locked in the No. 2 seed.

The WAC bracket has eight teams, and the top two seeds get an automatic bid to the semifinals.

Final WAC men’s basketball standings

Grand Canyon (17-3) Tarleton State (16-4) UT Arlington (13-7) Seattle U (11-9) Utah Valley (11-9) Stephen F. Austin (10-10) Abilene Christian (10-10) California Baptist (8-12) Utah Tech (7-13) Southern Utah (5-15) UTRGV (2-18)

WAC tournament schedule

First round (Wednesday)

Game 1: No. 8 Cal Baptist vs. No. 5 Utah Valley, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 2: No. 7 Abilene Christian vs. No. 6 Stephen F. Austin, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Quarterfinals (Thursday)

Game 3: No. 4 Seattle U vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 4: No. 3 UT Arlington vs. Game 2 winner, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Semifinals (Friday)

Game 5: No. 1 Grand Canyon vs. Game 3 winner, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 6: No. 2 Tarleton State vs. Game 4 winner, 8:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Final (Saturday)

Game 7: Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

