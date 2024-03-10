Close
ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona State draws Utah, Arizona awaits winner of UW-USC

Mar 9, 2024, 11:42 PM | Updated: 11:47 pm

A Pac-12 basketball logo is shown on a stanchion before a semifinal game of the of the Pac-12 basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Wildcats are the No. 1 seed in the final Pac-12 Tournament to be played this upcoming week in Las Vegas, awaiting the winner of the No. 8-seed Washington Huskies and No. 9-seed USC Trojans in the quarterfinals.

Arizona State will be a No. 11 seed after falling to UCLA on Saturday night, setting up a matchup with No. 6-seed Utah on Wednesday.

The Wildcats are the reigning Pac-12 Tournament champions but are coming off a loss at USC to close the regular season. They won their previous four games and entered Saturday as the No. 5 team in the nation bidding for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

ASU is on a three-game skid but won its two games against Utah this season. The Sun Devils won’t have starting guard Jose Perez, however, as he left the team due to personal reasons.

Final Pac-12 conference standings

1. Arizona (15-5 in Pac-12 games)

2. Washington State (14-6)

3. Colorado (13-7)

4. Oregon (12-8)

5. UCLA (10-10)

6. Utah (9-11)

7. California (9-11)

8. Washington (9-11)

9. USC (8-12)

10. Stanford (8-12)

11. Arizona State (8-12)

12. Oregon State (5-15)

When is the Pac-12 tournament?

The Pac-12 tournament begins on Wednesday and the championship game is on Saturday night.

Where is the Pac-12 tournament?

Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena will host the Pac-12 tournament for the seventh consecutive season.

Pac-12 tournament schedule

First round (Wednesday)

Game 1: No. 8 Washington vs. No. 9 USC, 12 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Game 2: No. 5 UCLA vs. No. 12 Oregon State, 2:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Game 3: No. 7 California vs. No. 10 Stanford, 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Game 4: No. 6 Utah  vs. No. 11 ARIZONA STATE, 8:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Quarterfinals (Thursday)

Game 5: No. 1 ARIZONA vs. Game 1 winner, 12 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Game 6: No. 4 Oregon vs. Game 2 winner, 2:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Game 7: No. 2 Washington State vs. Game 3 winner, 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Game 8: No. 3 Colorado vs. Game 4 winner, 8:30 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)

Semifinals (Friday)

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 5 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)

Final (Saturday)

Game 11: Semifinal winners, 6 p.m. (Fox)

