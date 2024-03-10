Arizona State men’s basketball closed its final Pac-12 regular season with a 59-47 loss to UCLA at Pauley Pavilion on Saturday night, clinching the No. 11 seed in the Pac-12 Tournament.

ASU (14-17, 8-12) will face No. 6 seed Utah in Las Vegas on Wednesday with No. 3 seed Colorado awaiting the winner. Arizona is the top seed in the field.

The Sun Devils enter the tournament on a three-game losing streak and without guard Jose Perez, who left the team after its loss to USC on Thursday for personal reasons, a team spokesperson told Arizona Sports.

Arizona State led for most of the second half on Saturday until UCLA took a 45-44 lead with 5:44 amidst an 18-1 Bruins (15-16, 10-10) run. ASU endured a seven-minute scoring drought and went more than 12 minutes without a field goal.

UCLA closed the game on a 22-3 run, as ASU shot 5-for-22 in the second half to score 16 points. ASU also went 5-for-14 from the free-throw line.

Adam Miller led ASU with 13 points on 5-for-16 shooting, and Jamiya Neal was close behind with 12 points on 5-for-11 shooting. Adem Bona finished with a game-high 20 points and 12 rebounds for UCLA.

The Sun Devils fell behind by 10 in the first half but used an 18-4 run to take a 31-27 advantage into the break. Miller had 11 points at the break, including this tough runner off the glass.

One Man Fast Break 🏃‍♂️💨 @AceWolf44 grabs the rebound and heads straight to the bucket 😠 📺 @FS1

📱 https://t.co/cjJg4JYXrA pic.twitter.com/Vm0YsBnStR — Sun Devil MBB (@SunDevilHoops) March 10, 2024

UCLA snapped a five-game losing streak with the win.

Arizona State defeated Utah twice during the regular season, most recently on Feb. 10 in Salt Lake City, 85-77. Perez led ASU in scoring during both victories, though.

Follow @AZSports