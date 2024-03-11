Close
Devin Booker will play for Phoenix Suns in Monday’s Cavaliers matchup

Mar 11, 2024, 3:05 PM | Updated: 3:09 pm

Devin Booker...

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on January 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker will make his return from a right ankle sprain Monday at the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Booker has missed the last four games, sitting out Saturday’s 117-107 loss to the Boston Celtics after he was deemed questionable. Phoenix has gone 2-2 in games since Booker stepped on teammate Royce O’Neale’s ankle and went to the locker room last weekend against the Houston Rockets. Booker was initially listed as probable on the injury report.

Phoenix also listed reserves Eric Gordon (right ankle sprain), Josh Okogie (lower abdominal strain) and Nassir Little (left knee inflammation) as out. Gordon played 29 minutes against the Celtics and didn’t score, although he is averaging 12 points per game this season on 38% shooting from beyond the arc.

Okogie has not played in Phoenix’s last four games, while Little has been out the last six contests.

Booker was back on the practice floor Friday and in his usual pregame warmup spot on Saturday. He was active on the bench, coaching up teammates during a timeout.

“I am excited to get him back, but we definitely don’t want to rush him back,” Kevin Durant said after scoring 45 points in Saturday’s loss. “It is an important part of the season, and we need him to be as healthy as possible. If we can buy another couple hours, another couple days for him to get him right, we definitely could do that but we miss him out on the floor.”

Booker has averaged 27.5 points and 6.8 assists per game this season.

The Cavs have a game Sunday night against the Brooklyn Nets. Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (left knee bone bruise), big man Evan Mobley (left ankle spain) and shooters Max Strus (right knee sprain) and Dean Wade (personal) were all ruled out.

Tip-off from Cleveland is at 4:30 p.m. on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app. 

