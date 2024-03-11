The Arizona Cardinals agreed to re-sign guard Trystan Colon to a one-year contract worth $1.75 million, reports NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The agreement comes before the free-agency negotiating period for the 2024 NFL season begins Monday.

Colon started four games at left guard and appeared in 14 total for the Cardinals last season as injuries plagued that side of the line.

Among guards, Colon was third behind reliable right guard Will Hernandez (1,112 snaps) and left guard Elijah Wilkinson (501 snaps) with 323 snaps. Wilkinson started nine games at left tackle.

Wilkinson and Colon are both unrestricted free agents.

With only $450,000 guaranteed on Colon’s deal, according to Pelissero, the Cardinals got a head-start in building their offensive line depth for next season. Colon also has experience at center.

Colon, who will turn 26 years old in two weeks, has four NFL seasons under his belt and spent his first three campaigns with the Baltimore Ravens.

