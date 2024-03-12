Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY

Grand Canyon’s Tyon Grant-Foster named WAC Player of the Year

Mar 11, 2024, 9:29 PM

Grand Canyon Antelopes guard Tyon Grant-Foster #7 during the first half of a men's basketball game ...

Grand Canyon Antelopes guard Tyon Grant-Foster #7 during the first half of a men's basketball game between the Portland Pilots and the Grand Canyon University Lopes at the Jerry Colangelo Classic on December 16, 2023 at Footprint Center in Phoenix AZ. (Photo by Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Grand Canyon guard Tyon Grant-Foster was named the Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year on Monday.

Grant-Foster is one of the best stories in sports this season. He originally played junior college basketball in Iowa before transferring to Kansas as a junior. Grant-Foster then spent one season there before going to DePaul, when at halftime of his debut, he collapsed in the locker room and would later require two heart surgeries. He went 16 months without playing basketball and was told he would never play again before he was cleared to come back.

Grant-Foster then committed to GCU after practically missing two seasons and has been tremendous, averaging a conference-high 19.4 points per game to go with 5.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.6 steals.

RELATED STORIES

His story has a chance to reach the national stage with the Antelopes currently holding the No. 1 seed for the WAC Tournament. As the top seed, GCU is already into the semifinals, where it will face the winner between Seattle U and Utah Valley or California Baptist on Friday at 6 p.m.

At a 27-4 record, this GCU team has already tied the school record for most victories since joining the WAC in 2013. Head coach Bryce Drew has brought the ‘Lopes to the NCAA Tournament two out of the last three years.

Grand Canyon University

Rayshon Harrison...

Arizona Sports

WAC Tournament schedule: When does GCU basketball play in Las Vegas?

Grand Canyon University men's basketball has the top seed in the 2024 WAC Basketball Tournament, which opens Wednesday.

1 day ago

Head coach Bryce Drew of the Grand Canyon Antelopes gestures during the second half of the champion...

Damon Allred

Grand Canyon wins outright regular-season WAC title for 1st time

With a 68-47 win over Cal Baptist on Saturday night, Grand Canyon University men's basketball won its first outright regular-season WAC title.

2 days ago

Grand Canyon forward Duke Brennan...

Vincent DeAngelis

Duke Brennan uses inspiration from family and high motor to propel GCU basketball

Grand Canyon's Duke Brennan has strong Arizona connections and comes from a family of athletes in Colt and Brent Brennan.

3 days ago

Grand Canyon Antelopes...

Arizona Sports

Grand Canyon defeats Stephen F. Austin, completes undefeated record at home

Grand Canyon was led by Tyon Grant-Foster's 29 points to take down Stephen F. Austin in the Antelopes final regular season home game, completing the season undefeated at GCU Arena.

9 days ago

The Grand Canyon Lopes mascot Thunder the Antelope performs. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)...

David Veenstra

Tyon Grant-Foster throws down massive dunk in Grand Canyon’s win over Texas-Rio Grande Valley

Tyon Grant-Foster threw down a massive dunk and Grand Canyon beat Texas-Rio Grande Valley 72-43 to improve to 15-0 at home on the season.

11 days ago

Jovan Blacksher Jr. had five points off the bench in the Lopes' loss to Abilene Christian on Saturd...

Associated Press

Grand Canyon drops 2nd in a row to WAC opponent, loses to Abilene Christian

The Grand Canyon Antelopes have now lost two games in a row and three games in conference after a road loss to Abilene Christian on Saturday.

16 days ago

Grand Canyon’s Tyon Grant-Foster named WAC Player of the Year