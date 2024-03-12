Grand Canyon’s Tyon Grant-Foster named WAC Player of the Year

Grand Canyon guard Tyon Grant-Foster was named the Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year on Monday.

Grant-Foster is one of the best stories in sports this season. He originally played junior college basketball in Iowa before transferring to Kansas as a junior. Grant-Foster then spent one season there before going to DePaul, when at halftime of his debut, he collapsed in the locker room and would later require two heart surgeries. He went 16 months without playing basketball and was told he would never play again before he was cleared to come back.

Grant-Foster then committed to GCU after practically missing two seasons and has been tremendous, averaging a conference-high 19.4 points per game to go with 5.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.6 steals.

His story has a chance to reach the national stage with the Antelopes currently holding the No. 1 seed for the WAC Tournament. As the top seed, GCU is already into the semifinals, where it will face the winner between Seattle U and Utah Valley or California Baptist on Friday at 6 p.m.

At a 27-4 record, this GCU team has already tied the school record for most victories since joining the WAC in 2013. Head coach Bryce Drew has brought the ‘Lopes to the NCAA Tournament two out of the last three years.

