Eric Gordon (left knee contusion) is listed as out while fellow guard Nassir Little (left knee inflammation) is available for the Phoenix Suns’ matchup against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

Additionally, guards Josh Okogie (abdominal strain) and Damion Lee (meniscus) are listed as out, though the latter did travel with the team to Boston, according to AZCentral’s Duane Rankin.

For the Celtics, guard Jaylen Brown is available with a left hip contusion. Forward Kristaps Porzingis is dealing with a right hamstring strain and is listed as out for the tilt.

Gordon sat out of the Suns’ win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday due to the injury after playing 29 minutes in Saturday’s loss to the Celtics.

In 53 games played (24 starts), the guard is averaging 12 points, two rebounds and 2.2 assists across 29.5 minutes of action. He’s shooting 44.6% from the field and 38% from long range.

Little on the other hand has missed the past seven games with his injury, having not played since Feb. 25.

This year (34 games), Little is averaging 3.9 points on 45.8% shooting and 2.1 rebounds. He’s made two starts for Phoenix.

The Suns are back in action Thursday night against the Celtics. Tipoff is slated for 4:30 p.m. and can be heard on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

Follow @Tdrake4sports