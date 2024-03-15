Kyler Murray, others react to Hollywood Brown signing with Chiefs
Mar 15, 2024, 10:38 AM | Updated: 11:03 am
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Hollywood Brown was swooped up by the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night in a one-year deal that can earn him up to $11 million.
The departure from Arizona comes much to the chagrin of Cardinals quarterback and former Oklahoma teammate Kyler Murray.
The QB took to X, formerly Twitter, to issue a bit of a friendly harassment to a man that was considered one of his best friends.
— Kyler Murray (@K1) March 15, 2024
His new quarterback seems to be pleased about the signing as well as his new head coach. Patrick Mahomes sent out a post with a bunch of bicep emojis while Andy Reid went a little more traditional with a straight text message to the team’s newest playmaker.
💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 https://t.co/IRsyqWj3Zr
— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 15, 2024
From Marquise “Hollywood” Brown’s IG: pic.twitter.com/J9zJGZMZoZ
— Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) March 15, 2024
In the wide world of sports commentary, a couple of outlets had high hopes for the signee.
We In or We Out:
Hollywood Brown signing with the Chiefs was the most impactful WR addition of the week?@JamieErdahl anything from Kansas City is just “yes.” pic.twitter.com/X3TNzoWjgz
— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) March 15, 2024
Hollywood Brown signed with the Kansas City Chiefs..
He’s gonna be an ABSOLUTE WEAPON for Patrick Mahomes #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/abaPSnfEWj
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 15, 2024