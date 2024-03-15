Close
Kyler Murray, others react to Hollywood Brown signing with Chiefs

Mar 15, 2024, 10:38 AM | Updated: 11:03 am

Hollywood Brown runs the rock...

Marquise Brown #2 of the Arizona Cardinals makes a catch against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at State Farm Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Hollywood Brown was swooped up by the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night in a one-year deal that can earn him up to $11 million.

The departure from Arizona comes much to the chagrin of Cardinals quarterback and former Oklahoma teammate Kyler Murray.

The QB took to X, formerly Twitter, to issue a bit of a friendly harassment to a man that was considered one of his best friends.

His new quarterback seems to be pleased about the signing as well as his new head coach. Patrick Mahomes sent out a post with a bunch of bicep emojis while Andy Reid went a little more traditional with a straight text message to the team’s newest playmaker.

In the wide world of sports commentary, a couple of outlets had high hopes for the signee.

