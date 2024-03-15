Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Hollywood Brown was swooped up by the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night in a one-year deal that can earn him up to $11 million.

The departure from Arizona comes much to the chagrin of Cardinals quarterback and former Oklahoma teammate Kyler Murray.

The QB took to X, formerly Twitter, to issue a bit of a friendly harassment to a man that was considered one of his best friends.

His new quarterback seems to be pleased about the signing as well as his new head coach. Patrick Mahomes sent out a post with a bunch of bicep emojis while Andy Reid went a little more traditional with a straight text message to the team’s newest playmaker.

In the wide world of sports commentary, a couple of outlets had high hopes for the signee.

We In or We Out: Hollywood Brown signing with the Chiefs was the most impactful WR addition of the week?@JamieErdahl anything from Kansas City is just “yes.” pic.twitter.com/X3TNzoWjgz — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) March 15, 2024

Hollywood Brown signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.. He’s gonna be an ABSOLUTE WEAPON for Patrick Mahomes #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/abaPSnfEWj — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 15, 2024

Follow @AZSports

Presented By