If you tuned into Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta throughout the Arizona Diamondbacks’ run to the World Series, you likely heard something weird, awkward and downright scary.

No, it wasn’t producer Jarrett Carlen eating hand fruit or performing the Sports Kabob but rather his reaction to D-backs reliever Kevin Ginkel — nicknamed “The Gink” — getting a nod in some form or another during the show.

Are you a real #Dbacks fan? Do you #EmbraceTheChaos? Well then show us your love by posting a video of you calling out for ace reliever and playoff star Kevin "The Gink!" Ginkel Can you top @JarrettGC? pic.twitter.com/cjPJKNrZfM — Bickley & Marotta Mornings on Arizona Sports (@Bickley_Marotta) October 25, 2023

Looking and sounding like he may need medical assistance, Carlen would stand up and lean over the board uttering “The Gink!” like a man possessed (shaking included) before slinking to the floor.

Well on Monday, Ginkel finally got a chance to hear what he was (luckily) missing out on during an interview with Wolf & Luke.

It would appear Diamondbacks reliever Kevin Ginkel isn't sure about how @JarrettGC on @Bickley_Marotta says his name. Thank you for asking the important questions, @WolfandLuke. pic.twitter.com/G9jiJyRgtc — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) March 18, 2024

“I don’t know what to think of it,” Ginkel said. “Like I want it to be intimidating but at the same time it didn’t sound intimidating.

“I’ll have to have a talk with your producer.”

Opening Day is not that far away. Ginkel better get on it if he hopes to change Carlen’s ways.

