The Gink?! Kevin Ginkel questions Arizona Sports producer Jarrett Carlen’s use of nickname

Mar 19, 2024, 10:31 AM

Kevin Ginkel celebrates...

Kevin Ginkel #37 and Carson Kelly #18 of the Arizona Diamondbacks react after their 16-13 win over the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on July 18, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY HABOOB BLOG


Arizona Sports

If you tuned into Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta throughout the Arizona Diamondbacks’ run to the World Series, you likely heard something weird, awkward and downright scary.

No, it wasn’t producer Jarrett Carlen eating hand fruit or performing the Sports Kabob but rather his reaction to D-backs reliever Kevin Ginkel — nicknamed “The Gink” — getting a nod in some form or another during the show.

Looking and sounding like he may need medical assistance, Carlen would stand up and lean over the board uttering “The Gink!” like a man possessed (shaking included) before slinking to the floor.

Well on Monday, Ginkel finally got a chance to hear what he was (luckily) missing out on during an interview with Wolf & Luke.

“I don’t know what to think of it,” Ginkel said. “Like I want it to be intimidating but at the same time it didn’t sound intimidating.

“I’ll have to have a talk with your producer.”

Opening Day is not that far away. Ginkel better get on it if he hopes to change Carlen’s ways.

