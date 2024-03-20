2024 WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix to feature Team USA

The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix will feature a matchup of the USA Basketball against a remaining group of All-Stars, the league announced on Wednesday.

It’s the second time the WNBA All-Star Game will pit the league against the national squad. It last happened in 2021 ahead of the Tokyo Olympics that was delayed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, Team USA will be preparing for the Paris Olympics that run from July 26 through Aug. 11. The Americans are aiming for an eighth consecutive gold medal.

The 20th version of the event will come to Footprint Center on Saturday, July 20.

All-Star weekend in Phoenix will also include the three-point contest and skills challenge on Friday, July 19.

A two-day fan festival will take over the Phoenix Convention Center on July 19-20 as well.

Visit the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game website for tickets.

