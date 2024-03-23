Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks see largest increase in preseason ticket sales in ‘decades’ after World Series

Mar 23, 2024, 6:56 AM

Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks - Game Three...

Fans wave towels during Game Three of the Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on October 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Arizona Sports

PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks fans are excited for the encore to last season’s postseason run as evidenced by packed spring training games and preseason ticket sales.

D-backs president and CEO Derrick Hall said the club has seen ticket sales increase by 30% from last year, a jump he said the organization has not experienced in more than a decade.

“We’ve already seen an increase in ticket sales well over 30%. That’s both for single game as well as our Advantage members, which are season ticket holders, we’ve had over 30% there,” Hall said.

RELATED STORIES

“Looking at new members from last year to this year, that’s new season ticket holders, we doubled where we’re at this year. So it’s a 100% increase when it comes to new memberships.”

He also said the organization has retained over 90% of season ticket holders.

The D-backs enticed fans this offseason with a new season ticket package for all 81 regular season home games at Chase Field that costs $299.

After having an attendance in the range of 1,961,182 last year, Hall is expecting an increase to 2.5 million or higher in 2024 after the excitement created by a young, underdog team storming to the World Series.

Managing partner Ken Kendrick brought up an economic windfall from the postseason run, and expectations are the run will boost engagement with the team entering the following campaign.

“It’s been a long time, I would say we haven’t had this sort of reaction since probably the early 2000s,” Hall said. “From 2001 to 2002 was obviously our biggest increase.

“I remember 2007, that was probably the biggest jump we had (since). Usually when you go to the playoffs, the next year you feel the benefit of it. And that’s the same as 2011 and 2017. But 2023 was so much further than 2011 and 2017. 2007 was pretty exciting. We have a very young team similar to this. Fans felt good about the future.”

That 2008 campaign was the last time attendance surpassed the 2.5 million mark.

Opening Day is Thursday, as the Diamondbacks open up against the Colorado Rockies in a four-game series.

The D-backs have some high-profile opponents coming into Chase Field to start the season with home series against the New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs in April.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Shohei Ohtani...

Associated Press

MLB investigating gambling allegations involving Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani, Ippei Mizuhara

MLB opened an investigation into gambling and theft allegations involving Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and his interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara.

17 hours ago

Eduardo Rodriguez...

Alex Weiner

Eduardo Rodriguez shut down with lat strain, Diamondbacks look at Plan B options

Diamondbacks pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez suffered a lat strain during a spring training start and will be shut down from throwing.

20 hours ago

Zac Gallen...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks showcase Chase Field renovations for 2024; roof solution coming for 2025

The home of the Arizona Diamondbacks underwent changes this offseason, notably with the lighting and sound system.

23 hours ago

Elvis Andrus #18 of the Arizona Diamondbacks runs onto the field during the Spring Training game ag...

David Veenstra

Diamondbacks release Elvis Andrus; Andrew Saalfrank, Pavin Smith optioned to Triple-A Reno

The D-backs released Elvis Andrus, optioned Andrew Saalfrank and Pavin Smith to Triple-A and reassigned José Castillo to minor league camp.

24 hours ago

A look at Chase Field...

Alex Weiner

Will Diamondbacks games air on cable, satellite channels this season?

D-backs fans will be able to watch games on cable or satellite channels, but specifics have yet to be determined with Opening Day coming.

2 days ago

Tommy Henry...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Tommy Henry puts best foot forward with roster decisions coming up

Diamondbacks starter Tommy Henry saved his best Cactus League start for last as competitions for Opening Day spots come down to the end.

3 days ago

Diamondbacks see largest increase in preseason ticket sales in ‘decades’ after World Series