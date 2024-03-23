PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks fans are excited for the encore to last season’s postseason run as evidenced by packed spring training games and preseason ticket sales.

D-backs president and CEO Derrick Hall said the club has seen ticket sales increase by 30% from last year, a jump he said the organization has not experienced in more than a decade.

“We’ve already seen an increase in ticket sales well over 30%. That’s both for single game as well as our Advantage members, which are season ticket holders, we’ve had over 30% there,” Hall said.

“Looking at new members from last year to this year, that’s new season ticket holders, we doubled where we’re at this year. So it’s a 100% increase when it comes to new memberships.”

He also said the organization has retained over 90% of season ticket holders.

The D-backs enticed fans this offseason with a new season ticket package for all 81 regular season home games at Chase Field that costs $299.

After having an attendance in the range of 1,961,182 last year, Hall is expecting an increase to 2.5 million or higher in 2024 after the excitement created by a young, underdog team storming to the World Series.

Managing partner Ken Kendrick brought up an economic windfall from the postseason run, and expectations are the run will boost engagement with the team entering the following campaign.

“It’s been a long time, I would say we haven’t had this sort of reaction since probably the early 2000s,” Hall said. “From 2001 to 2002 was obviously our biggest increase.

“I remember 2007, that was probably the biggest jump we had (since). Usually when you go to the playoffs, the next year you feel the benefit of it. And that’s the same as 2011 and 2017. But 2023 was so much further than 2011 and 2017. 2007 was pretty exciting. We have a very young team similar to this. Fans felt good about the future.”

That 2008 campaign was the last time attendance surpassed the 2.5 million mark.

Opening Day is Thursday, as the Diamondbacks open up against the Colorado Rockies in a four-game series.

The D-backs have some high-profile opponents coming into Chase Field to start the season with home series against the New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs in April.

