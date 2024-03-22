Close
Diamondbacks release Elvis Andrus; Andrew Saalfrank, Pavin Smith optioned to Triple-A Reno

Mar 22, 2024, 10:04 AM | Updated: 10:09 am

Elvis Andrus #18 of the Arizona Diamondbacks runs onto the field during the Spring Training game ag...

Elvis Andrus #18 of the Arizona Diamondbacks runs onto the field during the Spring Training game against the San Diego Padres at Peoria Sports Complex on March 12, 2024 in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

(Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks made four roster moves on Friday to bring the major league camp roster down to 32 players. 

The D-backs released infielder Elvis Andrus, optioned left-handed pitcher Andrew Saalfrank and first baseman Pavin Smith to Triple-A Reno and reassigned left-handed pitcher José Castillo to minor league camp.

The 35-year-old Andrus went 2-for-17 at the plate in six games this spring with two singles, a walk and four strikeouts.

The D-backs signed the 15-year MLB veteran shortstop to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training earlier this month.

Saalfrank began 2023 at Double-A affiliate Amarillo but impressed down the stretch for the D-backs. The lefty did not allow an earned run in 10.1 innings over 10 regular season appearances. Saalfrank made 11 postseason appearances and allowed two earned runs in 5.2 innings, including pitching 2.1 innings over three World Series games where he allowed only one hit and no runs.

The 28-year-old Smith batted .188 over 69 games last season for the D-backs. The left-handed hitter went 11-for-39 at the plate in 16 games this spring with four walks and six strikeouts.

Castillo pitched in eight games this spring and allowed two earned runs over seven innings.

The Diamondbacks signed Castillo to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training in November.

Castillo, 28, began his MLB career with a 3.28 ERA in 37 games during the 2018 season with the San Diego Padres. He struck out 52 batters with 12 walks in 38.1 innings. He spent most of last season in Triple-A and has only pitched in three MLB games since his rookie year due to multiple injuries.

