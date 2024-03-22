Close
How to watch: Arizona vs. Dayton in the NCAA Tournament 2nd round

Mar 22, 2024, 8:30 AM | Updated: 10:19 am

Tommy Lloyd and Kylan Boswell, Arizona Wildcats...

Head coach Tommy Lloyd of the Arizona Wildcats celebrates with Kylan Boswell #4 during the second half against the Long Beach State 49ers in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Delta Center on March 21, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona will take on Dayton in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at 9:45 a.m. MST.

Tommy Lloyd’s Wildcats are looking to advance to the Sweet 16 for the second time in his three-year tenure as Arizona head coach after beating Long Beach State 85-65 on Thursday.

No. 3 Baylor plays No. 14 Colgate and No. 6 Clemson plays No. 11 New Mexico on Friday. The team to advance between those two winners — to be played on Sunday — will match up against the winner of Arizona-Dayton in the Sweet 16.

Time and TV channel for Arizona vs. Dayton in the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament

The tip-off time for Arizona against Dayton is on Saturday at 9:45 a.m. MST on CBS.

Arizona knocked off 15-seed Long Beach State on Thursday by a score of 85-65, led by 20 points and eight assists from sophomore guard Kylan Boswell.

No. 7 Dayton topped No. 10 Nevada 63-60 after trailing by 17 with just over seven-and-a-half minutes remaining, tied for the fifth-largest comeback in tournament history. The Flyers were led by Valley native DaRon Holmes II, who had 18 points and nine rebounds in the win.

Arizona is led by senior guard Caleb Love, the 2023-24 Pac-12 Player of the Year. Love is averaging 18.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists over 34 games this season. The North Carolina transfer has scored in double figures in all but three games this season. Senior Oumar Ballo has also been a key piece for the Wildcats. The center is averaging 13 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. Ballo has recorded 13 double-doubles over Arizona’s past 14 games.

Neither Arizona nor Dayton won their conference tournament.

Arizona lost in the Pac-12 semifinals to Oregon, which went on to win the Pac-12 Tournament and has since won its first round matchup in the NCAA Tournament against No. 6 South Carolina, led by 40 points and six assists from sixth-year senior Jermaine Couisnard.

Dayton lost in the A-10 quarterfinals to Duquesne, which went on to win the A-10 Tournament and has since topped No. 6 BYU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Fifth-year senior Dae Dae Grant led the Dukes with 19 points in the win.

Sixth-seeded Washington State topped No. 11 Drake on Thursday, 66-61, and were led by Isaac Jones’ 20 points.

No. 10 Colorado, which beat Boise State in a First Four matchup, plays No. 7 Florida at 1:30 p.m. MST on Friday.

Grand Canyon will play No. 5 seed Saint Mary’s on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Antelopes join Arizona in the West Region and are a No. 12 seed.

