Meet the Arizona Diamondbacks’ 2024 Opening Day roster

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks finalized their 26-man Opening Day roster on Thursday, as the sequel to their 2023 postseason run begins at Chase Field against the Colorado Rockies.

The Diamondbacks will have to overcome early season injuries to closer Paul Sewald (oblique), left-handed starter Eduardo Rodriguez (lat) and outfielder Randal Grichuk (ankle), who were placed on the injured list. Arizona’s last-minute deal for Jordan Montgomery will bolster the rotation, but he will need to ramp up before making his debut.

The final decision to make came along the infield, and the D-backs elected to give prospect Blaze Alexander a shot in the majors after his exceptional spring.

Jace Peterson also made the cut, while Emmanuel Rivera was designated for assignment. Rivera was out of minor league options and will need to pass outright waivers to be outrighted.

Alexander had a 1.086 OPS with five steals in spring training, including a 444-foot blast to the Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers at Chase Field on Tuesday. He will be a versatile defensive option for the club with experience at third base, shortstop and second base.

The 24-year-old had an .865 OPS in 73 games with the Aces last year and has yet to make his big league debut.

Peterson, a left-handed bat, has had a nice spring offensively while looking to bounce back from hitting .183 with Arizona after coming over from Oakland in a trade. He took reps at shortstop and has first base experience to back up Christian Walker.

Rivera, a righty, hit .303 over his first 45 games last year but with little power and he did not find holes the rest of the way (.196 average in 41 games). He joined the organization in a trade for pitcher Luke Weaver in 2022.

The D-backs kept five outfielders in the wake of Grichuk’s injury with Jake McCarthy making the team after a strong finish to his spring.

He started on Opening Day in 2023 but opened the year cold from the plate which led to an option. He came back as a useful fourth outfielder who stole 24 bags, provided plus defense and closer to league average hitting for the rest of the year, although an oblique injury cost him the postseason.

Veteran catcher Tucker Barnhart beat out Jose Herrera for the backup job behind Gabriel Moreno.

A fifth starter competition that raged on all camp changed with Rodriguez suffering a left lat strain, so younger pitchers Ryne Nelson, Tommy Henry and Bryce Jarvis all made the cut.

Nelson and Henry will start in the rotation, while Jarvis has been pegged as the long reliever.

Jarvis had a role late last year as a reliever after coming through the system as a starter. Rodriguez’s injury increased the need for the D-backs to hold onto a designated long man.

The D-backs will roll with two lefties in the bullpen with Joe Mantiply and Kyle Nelson making the team over Andrew Saalfrank, who was optioned to Triple-A Reno despite his importance to the group down the stretch with 10.1 scoreless innings in September.

Ace pitcher Zac Gallen gets the ball on Opening Day to start the marathon, followed by Merrill Kelly, Henry, Brandon Pfaadt and Ryne Nelson.

Arizona faces lefty Kyle Freeland and righty Cal Quantrill to open the year, so Lovullo will show what he’s thinking in terms of the lineup against each matchup. He said it will look similar to Monday’s exhibition game:

1. RF Corbin Carroll

2. 2B Ketel Marte

3. LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

4. 1B Christian Walker

5. DH Joc Pederson

6. C Gabriel Moreno

7. 3B Eugenio Suarez

8. CF Alek Thomas

9. SS Geraldo Perdomo

Arizona Diamondbacks 2024 Opening Day roster

Starting pitchers

Zac Gallen

Merrill Kelly

Tommy Henry (L)

Brandon Pfaadt

Ryne Nelson

Relievers

Bryce Jarvis

Kyle Nelson (L)

Joe Mantiply (L)

Luis Frias

Scott McGough

Miguel Castro

Ryan Thompson

Kevin Ginkel

Catchers

Gabriel Moreno

Tucker Barnhart (L)

Infielders

Christian Walker

Ketel Marte (switch)

Geraldo Perdomo (switch)

Eugenio Suarez

Jace Peterson (L)

Blaze Alexander

Outfielders

Corbin Carroll (L)

Alek Thomas (L)

Jake McCarthy (L)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Joc Pederson (L)

Injured List

RHP Paul Sewald

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

OF Randal Grichuk

RHP Drey Jameson

