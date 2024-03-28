Close
Meet the Arizona Diamondbacks’ 2024 Opening Day roster

Mar 28, 2024, 10:15 AM | Updated: 12:21 pm

BY ALEX WEINER


Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates after scoring a run in the third inning against the Texas Rangers during Game One of the World Series at Globe Life Field on October 27, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks walks across the field in the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers during Game One of the World Series at Globe Life Field on October 27, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. re-signed with the Diamondbacks as a free agent this offseason after his first career All-Star campaign in 2023. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) Christian Walker #53 of the Arizona Diamondbacks rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the second inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 26, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images) Joc Pederson hits for the Arizona Diamondbacks at spring training against the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Arizona Sports Photo/Alex Weiner) Gabriel Moreno #14 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates at second base after a second inning RBI double against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on August 14, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Eugenio Suarez hits for the Arizona Diamondbacks at spring training against the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Arizona Sports Photo/Alex Weiner) Alek Thomas #5 of the Arizona Diamondbacks warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on March 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Geraldo Perdomo #2 of the Arizona Diamondbacks prepares to bat in the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers during Game Two of the World Series at Globe Life Field on October 28, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Tucker Barnhart won the Diamondbacks' backup catcher role out of spring training, giving the team a decade's worth of experience. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Blaze Alexander made the cut as an athletic defender with a great arm who can fill in at second base, third base and shortstop. (Arizona Sports/Alex Weiner) Jace Peterson #6 of the Arizona Diamondbacks fields at third base against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on August 01, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) Jake McCarthy is back after missing the postseason with an oblique strain. He looks for a bounce-back season after a terrific 2022.(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Zac Gallen, the Diamondbacks' Opening Day starter, pitches during the Spring Training game against the San Diego Padres at Peoria Sports Complex on March 12, 2024 in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images) Pitcher Merrill Kelly of the Arizona Diamondbacks during spring training at Salt River Fields. (Arizona Sports Photo/Alex Weiner) Arizona Diamondbacks Pitcher Brandon Pfaadt NLDS Game 3 October 11, 2023 (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Ryne Nelson #19 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches during the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on September 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Tommy Henry pitching for the Arizona Diamondbacks at spring training against the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Arizona Sports Photo/Alex Weiner) Bryce Jarvis #40 of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws a pitch during the second inning in the game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 28, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Kyle Nelson made the team for Opening Day 2023 to replace injured fellow lefty Joe Mantiply. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Arizona Diamondbacks RP Luis Frías, Giants at Diamondbacks September 21, 2023 (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Miguel Castro of the Arizona Diamondbacks during spring training at Salt River Fields. (Arizona Sports Photo/Alex Weiner) Joe Mantiply pitching for the Arizona Diamondbacks at spring training against the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Arizona Sports Photo/Alex Weiner) Scott McGough learned a lot in his first extended MLB experience after coming over from pitching in Japan. He is healthy after missing the end of last year with a shoulder issue. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) Arizona Diamondbacks RP Ryan Thompson, Giants at Diamondbacks September 21, 2023 (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Kevin Ginkel #37 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates after the end of the top of the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers during Game Five of the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks finalized their 26-man Opening Day roster on Thursday, as the sequel to their 2023 postseason run begins at Chase Field against the Colorado Rockies.

The Diamondbacks will have to overcome early season injuries to closer Paul Sewald (oblique), left-handed starter Eduardo Rodriguez (lat) and outfielder Randal Grichuk (ankle), who were placed on the injured list. Arizona’s last-minute deal for Jordan Montgomery will bolster the rotation, but he will need to ramp up before making his debut.

The final decision to make came along the infield, and the D-backs elected to give prospect Blaze Alexander a shot in the majors after his exceptional spring.

Jace Peterson also made the cut, while Emmanuel Rivera was designated for assignment. Rivera was out of minor league options and will need to pass outright waivers to be outrighted.

Alexander had a 1.086 OPS with five steals in spring training, including a 444-foot blast to the Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers at Chase Field on Tuesday. He will be a versatile defensive option for the club with experience at third base, shortstop and second base.

The 24-year-old had an .865 OPS in 73 games with the Aces last year and has yet to make his big league debut.

Peterson, a left-handed bat, has had a nice spring offensively while looking to bounce back from hitting .183 with Arizona after coming over from Oakland in a trade. He took reps at shortstop and has first base experience to back up Christian Walker.

Rivera, a righty, hit .303 over his first 45 games last year but with little power and he did not find holes the rest of the way (.196 average in 41 games). He joined the organization in a trade for pitcher Luke Weaver in 2022.

The D-backs kept five outfielders in the wake of Grichuk’s injury with Jake McCarthy making the team after a strong finish to his spring.

He started on Opening Day in 2023 but opened the year cold from the plate which led to an option. He came back as a useful fourth outfielder who stole 24 bags, provided plus defense and closer to league average hitting for the rest of the year, although an oblique injury cost him the postseason.

Veteran catcher Tucker Barnhart beat out Jose Herrera for the backup job behind Gabriel Moreno.

A fifth starter competition that raged on all camp changed with Rodriguez suffering a left lat strain, so younger pitchers Ryne Nelson, Tommy Henry and Bryce Jarvis all made the cut.

Nelson and Henry will start in the rotation, while Jarvis has been pegged as the long reliever.

Jarvis had a role late last year as a reliever after coming through the system as a starter. Rodriguez’s injury increased the need for the D-backs to hold onto a designated long man.

The D-backs will roll with two lefties in the bullpen with Joe Mantiply and Kyle Nelson making the team over Andrew Saalfrank, who was optioned to Triple-A Reno despite his importance to the group down the stretch with 10.1 scoreless innings in September.

Ace pitcher Zac Gallen gets the ball on Opening Day to start the marathon, followed by Merrill Kelly, Henry, Brandon Pfaadt and Ryne Nelson.

Arizona faces lefty Kyle Freeland and righty Cal Quantrill to open the year, so Lovullo will show what he’s thinking in terms of the lineup against each matchup. He said it will look similar to Monday’s exhibition game:

1. RF Corbin Carroll
2. 2B Ketel Marte
3. LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
4. 1B Christian Walker
5. DH Joc Pederson
6. C Gabriel Moreno
7. 3B Eugenio Suarez
8. CF Alek Thomas
9. SS Geraldo Perdomo

Arizona Diamondbacks 2024 Opening Day roster

Starting pitchers

Zac Gallen
Merrill Kelly
Tommy Henry (L)
Brandon Pfaadt
Ryne Nelson

Relievers

Bryce Jarvis
Kyle Nelson (L)
Joe Mantiply (L)
Luis Frias
Scott McGough
Miguel Castro
Ryan Thompson
Kevin Ginkel

Catchers

Gabriel Moreno
Tucker Barnhart (L)

Infielders

Christian Walker
Ketel Marte (switch)
Geraldo Perdomo (switch)
Eugenio Suarez
Jace Peterson (L)
Blaze Alexander

Outfielders

Corbin Carroll (L)
Alek Thomas (L)
Jake McCarthy (L)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Joc Pederson (L)

Injured List

RHP Paul Sewald
LHP Eduardo Rodriguez
OF Randal Grichuk
RHP Drey Jameson

Meet the Arizona Diamondbacks’ 2024 Opening Day roster