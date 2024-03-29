Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Dillingham using ASU’s open practice on Saturday ‘to motivate our players’

Mar 29, 2024, 8:19 AM | Updated: 8:59 am

Head coach Kenny Dillingham...

Head coach Kenny Dillingham of the Arizona State Sun Devils reacts during warm-ups to the NCAAF game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Mountain America Stadium on September 09, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

Arizona State football will open its practice to the public on Saturday to wrap up the team’s first week of spring ball.

The open practice starts at 9:30 a.m. on the Bill Kajikawa practice fields, next to the Verde Dickey Dome at 511 South Rural Road in Tempe. It will be the first time the team practices in full pads.

“Until real pads get on Saturday, this is all smoke and mirrors up front,” head coach Kenny Dillingham told reporters after practice on Thursday. “Pads get on … real football begins.”

How much does he plan on ramping up the intensity for the open practice?

“Significantly,” Dillingham said. “Why do you think I want the fans out here? You think these kids want to get beat in front of fans? No, there’s a science behind it. … I’m using our fans to motivate our players.”

RELATED STORIES

The open practice announcement comes after Dillingham posted Thursday an open invitation for all former ASU players to come to any practices.

Former ASU defensive lineman Renell Wren — who had 81 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and three sacks from 2015-18 before the Chicago Bears selected him in the NFL Draft — plans to take Dillingham up on the offer.

Speaking of defensive line, Dillingham said the improved depth and size of this year’s group has been apparent through the first two practices. His goal for the group is to play as a unit rather than as individuals in addition to giving “elite effort.”

Arizona State Football

Head coach Kenny Dillingham...

Vincent DeAngelis

Defense stands out at Arizona State football spring practice with ‘attack the ball’ mentality

The Arizona State defensive line has impressed head coach Kenny Dillingham and defensive coordinator Brian Ward early in spring practice.

20 hours ago

Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham reacts during the second half of the team's NCAA college footb...

Vincent DeAngelis

Kenny Dillingham talks Jaden Rashada injury, revamped roster ahead of spring ball

ASU football coach Kenny Dillingham addressed quarterback Jaden Rashada's injury, revamped roster and NIL ahead of start of spring ball

7 days ago

Jaden Rashada on the football field...

Arizona Sports

Report: ASU’s Jaden Rashada dealing with thumb injury, will miss spring ball

ASU's Jaden Rashada won't be a full participant in spring ball due to a thumb injury on his throwing hand suffered earlier in the year.

8 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: What is Bobby Hurley’s future at Arizona State?

On the latest State of the Sun Devil podcast the guys react to the end of men's basketball season, and wonder what the future of the program will be and how the offseason will unfold. Plus, reactions to football's pro day.

14 days ago

ASU football field...

Dan Bickley

Arizona State reaches rock bottom at end of Pac-12 stay

Rock bottom is mostly a metaphor, a cliché for sports teams that have fallen and can’t get up. But you can find it on the map at ASU.

14 days ago

Michael Crow, Arizona State University president...

Kevin Zimmerman

Now would be a good time for Arizona State to hire an athletic director

Who's to make a decision on Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley without an athletic director? Michael Crow must make a decision soon.

15 days ago

Dillingham using ASU’s open practice on Saturday ‘to motivate our players’