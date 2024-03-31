Alema Iosua, a three-star offensive lineman in the 2025 class, committed to Arizona State football after he attended ASU’s open practice on Saturday.

The 6-foot-7, 292-pound Iosua is ranked as a top-10 Nevada prospect in his class and top-100 offensive tackle, according to 247Sports.

Iosua came across the Pacific Ocean from Hawai’i to play at national power Bishop Gorman High in Las Vegas. He committed to ASU over Washington and Arizona among others.

Iosua is the latest addition in what’s become known as the “Poly Pipeline,” as ASU senior assistant of player personnel Nick So’oto noted.

You guys thought we were done with the pipeline? Cmon… #PolyPipeline 🌴 —> 🌵 — Nick So’oto (@CoachSooto) March 30, 2024

“My meeting with coach Kenny Dillingham on Friday was great, too. Man, he’s the best young head coach in college football right now,” Iosua told 247Sports. “I love his excitement and he really knows how to coach, his energy at practice is infectious. I’m just really excited to commit and be a part of this program.”

In the first week of spring practice for this year’s Sun Devil football team, Dillingham has emphasized the improved size and depth in the trenches, an area Iosua is equipped to further help.

Arizona State currently has the Big 12’s seventh-best recruiting class for 2024. With Iosua and quarterback Michael Tollefson along with a few others, the Sun Devils are off to a good start for 2025 as well.