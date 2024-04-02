Arizona signee Carter Bryant to play Tuesday in McDonald’s All-American Game
Apr 2, 2024, 7:44 AM | Updated: 7:45 am
(University of Arizona Athletics photo)
Carter Bryant, an Arizona Wildcats basketball signee from California, is set to suit up in the McDonald’s All-American Game for the West on Tuesday.
He and the rest of the 2024 class’s cream of the crop, including No. 1 player and Duke signee Cooper Flagg, will take the floor Tuesday at 6 p.m. MST at Toyota Center in Houston, home of the Rockets. ESPN will televise the game
Two more Arizona signees from the class were nominated for the showcase but didn’t make the final roster: guard Jamari Phillips and big man Emmanuel Stephen, both from Dream City Christian in Glendale. Arizona’s class also recently added five-star wing Joson Sanon from Vermont after he committed and opted to reclassify from the 2025 high school class.
Bryant was already impressing after one day of practice for the McDonald’s game, using his size and versatility to his advantage. 247Sports’ Eric Bossi called it a “solid day of work” for the incoming forward.
He got to his spots and was on target with his pull-up jumper and he showed some aggressiveness on both ends of the floor. He made a couple of tough contests on drivers at the rim, ran the floor hard in transition and looks to be in great condition.
Bryant is a smart player who knows how his game fits in with others and knows he’ll fit in well in Tucson.
“I just enjoy the way (the Wildcats) play basketball, they’re unselfish and we like to get out and run,” Bryant told Arizona Sports in December. “It just screams my kind of play style. And the coaching staff with coach (Tommy) Lloyd are just great people, great human beings.”
“I definitely am (excited to be a part of Arizona’s first Big 12 season). I’m kinda sad because I grew up on Pac-10, Pac-12 basketball, but I can’t wait. I feel like it’s gonna be definitely better competition in the conference, and I can’t wait,” Bryant added.
The girls McDonald’s All-American Game will precede the boys game on ESPN. Here’s a look at the full rosters and schedule.
2024 McDonald’s All-American Game rosters
Boys Alphabetical Roster
EAST
Jalil Bethea G — Archbishop Wood High School (PA) Miami (FL)
John Bol C — Overtime Elite Academy (GA) Ole Miss
Isaiah Evans F — North Mecklenburg High School (NC) Duke
Cooper Flagg F — Montverde Academy (FL) Duke
Johnuel Fland G — Archbishop Stepinac High School (NY) Kentucky
Ian Jackson F — Our Saviour Lutheran School (NY) North Carolina
Liam McNeeley F — Montverde Academy (FL) Indiana
Tahaad Pettiford G — Hudson Catholic Regional High School (NJ) Auburn
Drake Powell G — Northwood High School (NC) North Carolina
Jayden Quaintance F — Word of God Christian Academy (NC) Kentucky
Derik Queen C — Montverde Academy (FL) Uncommitted
Bryson Tucker F — Bishop O’Connell High School (VA) Uncommitted
Boys East Head Coach: Sharman White, Pace Academy (GA)
Boys East Asst. Coach: Johnathan Robinson, Pace Academy (GA)
Boys East Asst. Coach: James Hartry, Tucker High School (GA)
WEST
Airious Bailey F — McEachern High School (GA) Rutgers
Flory Bidunga C — Kokomo High School (IN) Kansas
Carter Bryant F — Centennial High School (CA) Arizona
Vazoumana Diallo G — Prolific Prep of Napa Christian (CA) Washington
Valdez Edgecombe, Jr. G — Long Island Lutheran High School (NY) Baylor
Donavan Freeman F — IMG Academy (FL) Syracuse
Dylan Harper G — Don Bosco Preparatory High School (NJ) Rutgers
Richard Johnson G — Link Academy (MO) Texas
Karter Knox G — Overtime Elite Academy (GA) Uncommitted
Trent Perry G — Harvard-Westlake School (CA) Southern California
Derrion Reid F — Prolific Prep of Napa Christian (CA) Alabama
Aiden Sherrell C — Prolific Prep of Napa Christian (CA) Alabama
Boys West Head Coach: Tommy Brakel, North Crowley High School (TX)
Boys West Asst. Coach: James Manthe, North Crowley High School (TX)
Boys West Asst. Coach: Ethan Anderson, North Crowley High School (TX)
Girls Alphabetical Roster
EAST
Mikayla Blakes G — Rutgers Preparatory School (NJ) Vanderbilt
Kendall Dudley G — Sidwell Friends School (DC) UCLA
Joyce Edwards F — Camden High School (SC) South Carolina
Kayleigh Heckel G — Long Island Lutheran High School (NY) Southern California
Zamareya Jones G — North Pitt High School (NC) NC State
Kateryna Koval C — Long Island Lutheran High School (NY) Notre Dame
Madisen McDaniel G — Bishop McNamara High School (MD) South Carolina
Olivia Olson G — Benilde-St. Margaret’s (MN) Michigan
Zania Socka-Nguemen F — Sidwell Friends School (DC) UCLA
Sarah Strong F — Grace Christian School (NC) Uncommitted
Syla Swords W — Long Island Lutheran High School (NY) Michigan
Berry Wallace W — Pickerington High School Central (OH) Illinois
Girls East Head Coach: Fran Burbidge, Westtown School (PA)
Girls East Asst. Coach: Fanny Burbidge, Springfield High School (PA)
Girls East Asst. Coach: Kylynn McNichol, Springfield High School (PA)
WEST
Imari Berry G — Clarksville High School (TN) Clemson
Jaloni Cambridge G — Montverde Academy (FL) Ohio State
Justice Carlton F — Seven Lakes High School (TX) Texas
Morgan Cheli G — Archbishop Mitty High School (CA) UConn
Avery Howell G — Boise High School (ID) Southern California
Jordan Lee W — Saint Mary’s High School (CA) Texas
Alivia McGill G — Hopkins High School (MN) Florida
Me’Arah O’Neal C — Episcopal High School (TX) Florida
Mackenly Randolph F — Sierra Canyon School (CA) Uncommitted
Arianna Roberson F — Clark High School (TX) Duke
Kennedy Smith W — Etiwanda High School (CA) Southern California
Allie Ziebell G — Neenah High School (WI) UConn
Girls West Head Coach: Ann Fritz, Blue Valley North High School (KS)
Girls West Asst. Coach: Mike Hilbert, Blue Valley North High School (KS)
Girls West Asst. Coach: Mark Spigarelli, Blue Springs High School (MO)
How to watch
Time:
Girls game — 6:30 p.m.
Boys game — 8 p.m. MST
TV: ESPN