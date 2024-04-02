Carter Bryant, an Arizona Wildcats basketball signee from California, is set to suit up in the McDonald’s All-American Game for the West on Tuesday.

He and the rest of the 2024 class’s cream of the crop, including No. 1 player and Duke signee Cooper Flagg, will take the floor Tuesday at 6 p.m. MST at Toyota Center in Houston, home of the Rockets. ESPN will televise the game

Two more Arizona signees from the class were nominated for the showcase but didn’t make the final roster: guard Jamari Phillips and big man Emmanuel Stephen, both from Dream City Christian in Glendale. Arizona’s class also recently added five-star wing Joson Sanon from Vermont after he committed and opted to reclassify from the 2025 high school class.

Bryant was already impressing after one day of practice for the McDonald’s game, using his size and versatility to his advantage. 247Sports’ Eric Bossi called it a “solid day of work” for the incoming forward.

He got to his spots and was on target with his pull-up jumper and he showed some aggressiveness on both ends of the floor. He made a couple of tough contests on drivers at the rim, ran the floor hard in transition and looks to be in great condition.

Bryant is a smart player who knows how his game fits in with others and knows he’ll fit in well in Tucson.

“I just enjoy the way (the Wildcats) play basketball, they’re unselfish and we like to get out and run,” Bryant told Arizona Sports in December. “It just screams my kind of play style. And the coaching staff with coach (Tommy) Lloyd are just great people, great human beings.”

“I definitely am (excited to be a part of Arizona’s first Big 12 season). I’m kinda sad because I grew up on Pac-10, Pac-12 basketball, but I can’t wait. I feel like it’s gonna be definitely better competition in the conference, and I can’t wait,” Bryant added.

The girls McDonald’s All-American Game will precede the boys game on ESPN. Here’s a look at the full rosters and schedule.

2024 McDonald’s All-American Game rosters

Boys Alphabetical Roster

EAST

Jalil Bethea G — Archbishop Wood High School (PA) Miami (FL)

John Bol C — Overtime Elite Academy (GA) Ole Miss

Isaiah Evans F — North Mecklenburg High School (NC) Duke

Cooper Flagg F — Montverde Academy (FL) Duke

Johnuel Fland G — Archbishop Stepinac High School (NY) Kentucky

Ian Jackson F — Our Saviour Lutheran School (NY) North Carolina

Liam McNeeley F — Montverde Academy (FL) Indiana

Tahaad Pettiford G — Hudson Catholic Regional High School (NJ) Auburn

Drake Powell G — Northwood High School (NC) North Carolina

Jayden Quaintance F — Word of God Christian Academy (NC) Kentucky

Derik Queen C — Montverde Academy (FL) Uncommitted

Bryson Tucker F — Bishop O’Connell High School (VA) Uncommitted

Boys East Head Coach: Sharman White, Pace Academy (GA)

Boys East Asst. Coach: Johnathan Robinson, Pace Academy (GA)

Boys East Asst. Coach: James Hartry, Tucker High School (GA)

WEST

Airious Bailey F — McEachern High School (GA) Rutgers

Flory Bidunga C — Kokomo High School (IN) Kansas

Carter Bryant F — Centennial High School (CA) Arizona

Vazoumana Diallo G — Prolific Prep of Napa Christian (CA) Washington

Valdez Edgecombe, Jr. G — Long Island Lutheran High School (NY) Baylor

Donavan Freeman F — IMG Academy (FL) Syracuse

Dylan Harper G — Don Bosco Preparatory High School (NJ) Rutgers

Richard Johnson G — Link Academy (MO) Texas

Karter Knox G — Overtime Elite Academy (GA) Uncommitted

Trent Perry G — Harvard-Westlake School (CA) Southern California

Derrion Reid F — Prolific Prep of Napa Christian (CA) Alabama

Aiden Sherrell C — Prolific Prep of Napa Christian (CA) Alabama

Boys West Head Coach: Tommy Brakel, North Crowley High School (TX)

Boys West Asst. Coach: James Manthe, North Crowley High School (TX)

Boys West Asst. Coach: Ethan Anderson, North Crowley High School (TX)

Girls Alphabetical Roster

EAST

Mikayla Blakes G — Rutgers Preparatory School (NJ) Vanderbilt

Kendall Dudley G — Sidwell Friends School (DC) UCLA

Joyce Edwards F — Camden High School (SC) South Carolina

Kayleigh Heckel G — Long Island Lutheran High School (NY) Southern California

Zamareya Jones G — North Pitt High School (NC) NC State

Kateryna Koval C — Long Island Lutheran High School (NY) Notre Dame

Madisen McDaniel G — Bishop McNamara High School (MD) South Carolina

Olivia Olson G — Benilde-St. Margaret’s (MN) Michigan

Zania Socka-Nguemen F — Sidwell Friends School (DC) UCLA

Sarah Strong F — Grace Christian School (NC) Uncommitted

Syla Swords W — Long Island Lutheran High School (NY) Michigan

Berry Wallace W — Pickerington High School Central (OH) Illinois

Girls East Head Coach: Fran Burbidge, Westtown School (PA)

Girls East Asst. Coach: Fanny Burbidge, Springfield High School (PA)

Girls East Asst. Coach: Kylynn McNichol, Springfield High School (PA)

WEST

Imari Berry G — Clarksville High School (TN) Clemson

Jaloni Cambridge G — Montverde Academy (FL) Ohio State

Justice Carlton F — Seven Lakes High School (TX) Texas

Morgan Cheli G — Archbishop Mitty High School (CA) UConn

Avery Howell G — Boise High School (ID) Southern California

Jordan Lee W — Saint Mary’s High School (CA) Texas

Alivia McGill G — Hopkins High School (MN) Florida

Me’Arah O’Neal C — Episcopal High School (TX) Florida

Mackenly Randolph F — Sierra Canyon School (CA) Uncommitted

Arianna Roberson F — Clark High School (TX) Duke

Kennedy Smith W — Etiwanda High School (CA) Southern California

Allie Ziebell G — Neenah High School (WI) UConn

Girls West Head Coach: Ann Fritz, Blue Valley North High School (KS)

Girls West Asst. Coach: Mike Hilbert, Blue Valley North High School (KS)

Girls West Asst. Coach: Mark Spigarelli, Blue Springs High School (MO)

How to watch

Time:

Girls game — 6:30 p.m.

Boys game — 8 p.m. MST

TV: ESPN