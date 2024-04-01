Longtime Arizona State swim and dive coach Bob Bowman has left the program and will now lead Texas as its director of swimming and diving.

The news of Bowman’s departure comes on the heels of ASU’s first NCAA men’s swimming and diving championship this past weekend. Bowman was also named as the 2024 men’s swim CSCAA Division I Coach of the Year.

Bowman was among former Arizona State vice president for university athletics Ray Anderson’s first hires in 2015.

Anderson resigned from the university last November. Senior vice president for educational outreach and student services Jim Rund has since taken over as interim AD.

Before joining the Sun Devils’ ranks, Bowman worked for the U.S. Olympic Team from 2004-2016 as an assistant coach and later head coach.

He worked closely with Olympian Michael Phelps.

ASU hiring Herbie Behm as next swim and dive coach

Not long after Texas announced its next swimming and diving coach, ASU did the same in naming Herbie Behm to the lead role.

Behm, who swam for the Sun Devils from 2010-13, has been on ASU’s coaching staff since 2018. In 2022, he was elevated to associate head coach under Bowman.

“Herbie is the brightest young coach in America and becoming the head coach at ASU is a perfect opportunity for him,” Bowman said in in a press release on Monday.

“He was my trusted partner in building our championship program and he will lead the Sun Devils to many more milestones in the future. I couldn’t be happier for Herbie or for ASU.”

