ARIZONA STATE

Bob Bowman leaving Arizona State swim and dive for Texas

Apr 1, 2024, 3:36 PM | Updated: 3:49 pm

Bob Bowman celebrates winning a national championship...

Bob Bowman (@ASUSwimDive X Photo)

(@ASUSwimDive X Photo)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Longtime Arizona State swim and dive coach Bob Bowman has left the program and will now lead Texas as its director of swimming and diving.

The news of Bowman’s departure comes on the heels of ASU’s first NCAA men’s swimming and diving championship this past weekend. Bowman was also named as the 2024 men’s swim CSCAA Division I Coach of the Year.

Bowman was among former Arizona State vice president for university athletics Ray Anderson’s first hires in 2015.

Anderson resigned from the university last November. Senior vice president for educational outreach and student services Jim Rund has since taken over as interim AD.

Before joining the Sun Devils’ ranks, Bowman worked for the U.S. Olympic Team from 2004-2016 as an assistant coach and later head coach.

He worked closely with Olympian Michael Phelps.

