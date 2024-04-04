Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton signs with Falcons

Apr 4, 2024, 4:04 PM | Updated: 4:04 pm

Antonio Hamilton runs out of the tunnel...

Cornerback Antonio Hamilton #33 of the Arizona Cardinals runs onto the field during the NFL preseason game at State Farm Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Ravens defeated the Cardinals 24-17. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


ArizonaSports.com editor

Former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. is signing with the Atlanta Falcons, the team announced Thursday.

ESPN’s Michael Rothstein was the first to report the move.

Hamilton spent the last three seasons with the Cardinals, registering 40 tackles, one interception and 11 passes defensed.

In 41 games played (16 starts), the veteran cornerback recorded 122 tackles, two interceptions, 20 passes defensed and a fumble recovery. On top of his presence defensively, Hamilton saw at least 44% of available special teams snaps in each of his three seasons in the desert.

RELATED STORIES

Hamilton joined the Cardinals as a practice squad member in 2021. He was promoted to the active roster weeks later and appeared in 17 games with two starts.

The cornerback entered the following season as a starter, beating out Marco Wilson and others in training camp. A freak cooking accident that left Hamilton severely burned would derail those plans, however, with the cornerback instead beginning the season on the reserve/non-football injury list.

He missed four games before returning to action in Week 5. He recorded 44 tackles, one interception and five passes defensed across 10 games played (five starts).

After watching the defense get gashed by the pass in the form of 32 touchdowns given up (third worst in the NFL) and a 102.9 opposing passer rating (second worst), the Cardinals went out and added veteran cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting. He is expected to have a big role alongside youngsters Garrett Williams, Staring Thomas V and Kei’Trel Clark.

Arizona could also use one of its 11 picks it currently possesses in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft to further address the position.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Cardinals Corner

Terrion Arnold points to the crowd...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals hosted Terrion Arnold, will meet with Rome Odunze for top 30 visit

The Cardinals recently met with Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold and are expected to host Washington's Rome Odunze for a top 30 visit.

6 hours ago

Monti Ossenfort speaks at the NFL Combine...

Tyler Drake

NFL mock draft tracker: What will the Cardinals do with the No. 4 pick?

A look at the players being mocked to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 overall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

10 hours ago

Dallas Turner reacts to a play...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals make 2 trades, add 3 prospects in latest Lance Zierlein mock NFL Draft

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein has the Arizona Cardinals moving all over the first round of the NFL Draft in his latest mock draft.

2 days ago

Malik Nabers celebrates a touchdown...

Tyler Drake

Report: Arizona Cardinals hosting LSU’s Malik Nabers for top 30 visit

The Arizona Cardinals are hosting LSU wide receiver and NFL Draft prospect Malik Nabers for a top 30 visit on Tuesday.

2 days ago

Sean-Murphy Bunting makes an interception...

Tyler Drake

Can Sean Murphy-Bunting lead the Cardinals’ cornerbacks room?

Sean Murphy-Bunting is ready to use what he's picked up the past five seasons as he prepares to lead the Cardinals' cornerbacks room.

2 days ago

Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones...

Tyler Drake

New Cardinals Bilal Nichols, Justin Jones finally get chance to team up

Since the 2018 Senior Bowl, Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones talked about joining forces one day. That's now a reality with the Cardinals.

5 days ago

Former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton signs with Falcons