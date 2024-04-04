Close
Cardinals hosted Terrion Arnold, will meet with Rome Odunze for top 30 visit

Apr 4, 2024, 12:45 PM

Terrion Arnold points to the crowd...

Terrion Arnold #3 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after intercepting the final pass of the game in their 27-24 win over the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


ArizonaSports.com editor

The Arizona Cardinals recently hosted Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold for a top 30 visit this week and are expected to be Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze’s next stop.

Arnold posted a video of himself alongside LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers at the Cardinals’ training facility on Tuesday.

The 5-foot-11, 189-pound Arnold, who met with the Cardinals at the NFL Draft Combine, is coming off 63 tackles, a sack, five interceptions and 12 passes defensed across 14 games played.

If taken by the Cardinals, Arnold would join a cornerbacks room that includes veteran Sean Murphy-Bunting and youngsters Kei’Trel Clark, Garrett Williams and Starling Thomas.

But to add Arnold, Arizona will likely need to swing a trade to make it happen.

In ESPN analyst Field Yates’ recent mock draft, he has Arnold going 17th overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Cardinals currently hold Nos. 4 and 27 in the upcoming draft.

Adding a player like Arnold could go a long way in helping shore up the secondary in Year 2 under head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis. Arizona allowed the third-most touchdowns (32) to opposing offenses and the second-highest passer rating (102.9) in the league in 2023.

Rome Odunze set to meet with Cardinals next

Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze next top 30 visit is with the Cardinals, according to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz.

Odunze marks the latest top three wide receiver prospect Arizona is bringing in for a top 30 visit. Nabers met with the team on Tuesday, while Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. is expected to meet with the team at some point this week.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Odunze set career highs across the board with 92 catches for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 games played with Washington last year. He carried the ball twice for 37 yards and a score and also returned two punts for 87 yards and a touchdown.

He only further solidified his standing as a top three wide receiver prospect with a strong NFL Draft Combine that included a 4.45-second 40-yard dash and a 4.03-second short shuttle.

Of the Cardinals’ biggest remaining needs this offseason, landing a No. 1 wide receiver is right up there at the top of the list. On top of former No. 1 option Hollywood Brown heading to Kansas City this free agency, the Cardinals also moved on from Rondale Moore in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons that brought back quarterback Desmond Ridder.

Without those two, the Cardinals’ wide receivers room is currently headlined by Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch and Chris Moore.

