Arizona Diamondbacks starting shortstop Geraldo Perdomo will not be in the lineup Friday in a series opener against the Atlanta Braves but could be available as he rests a right knee injury suffered two days earlier.

“He’s going to be day-to-day,” manager Torey Lovullo told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo. “He’s not in the starting lineup but if we have to play him at some point during the day, whether it’s an emergency situation or not, we could possibly go get him. He’s improving.”

Lovullo said an IL stint is not completely off the table for Perdomo and he is “gutting out” the issue with the hope rest improves things.

“I would say for me it’s a little bit murky right now,” the skipper said. “We’re going to still get some more information. We got to see how he improves over the next couple of games.”

Perdomo exited Wednesday’s game against the New York Yankees in the 10th inning with training staff. He reached second base on an error, but Lovullo said the 24-year-old hurt himself around first base. Perdomo grinded through a limp to reach second.

Lovullo called him day-to-day postgame Wednesday.

“He rounded the base, he’s not sure what happened,” Lovullo said Wednesday. “He just felt a lot of discomfort in his knee. I heard that and we were going to take him off the field and get him evaluated.”

Perdomo missed time in spring training with a knee issue after an awkward slide, but that was his left leg.

Blaze Alexander has gotten off to an impressive start and is a shortstop option on the active roster. Jace Peterson also has experience at the position and will start Friday, while Ketel Marte took an inning there on Wednesday in a pinch after Perdomo’s injury.

“Blaze is certainly in the mix and he’s going to get every lefty and some righties in the course of it,” Lovullo said. “I don’t need to guard him. I just want to give him the best matchups possible for him to have success early on in his career, let him get some footing, get some foundation.”

Alexander has started four games already and is hitting .417 with a home run.

Veteran Kevin Newman has played short for Triple-A Reno this season in the wake of shortstop Jordan Lawlar’s injury, Arizona’s top prospect. Newman signed a minor-league deal after not making the team out of camp.

Perdomo broke out as Arizona’s primary shortstop in 2023, splitting time with Nick Ahmed until the latter was released in September. Perdomo made his first career All-Star team after a hot start offensively and started every postseason game. His home run in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Dodgers jump-started the four-homer inning.

He finished the year third among shortstops (minimum 100 games) in on-base percentage .353 and fifth in walks as one of the most disciplined at-bats on the team.

Plus, his role as a leader on this team has continued to develop.

Lovullo said of Perdomo in spring training: “He’s very natural. I haven’t asked anybody to be a leader. I want them to be themselves. But he innately understands every one of his teammates, and he’s very comfortable in his own skin.”

Perdomo started the season 6-for-24 with two walks at the plate.

The Diamondbacks have had to battle a slew of early-season injuries that has tested the organization’s depth.

Perdomo, outfielder Alek Thomas, closer Paul Sewald, starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and reliever Drey Jameson are all on the injured list, while outfielder Randal Grichuk just returned after missing the first seven games.

Lawlar is on the 60-day IL in the minors after needing surgery to repair a UCL injury in his thumb, eliminating an option to fill in for Perdomo.

