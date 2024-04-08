Washington receiver Rome Odunze and Penn State pass rusher Chop Robinson will take top-30 visits to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Both players met with Arizona at the NFL Draft Combine.

Pelissero also reported that Alabama pass rusher Dallas Turner is also expected to visit the Cardinals at some point.

Odunze is the third wide receiver to formally visit Arizona, joining top prospect Marvin Harrison Jr. and LSU’s Malik Nabers.

Odunze led the nation with 1,640 receiving yards for the Huskies last year, scoring 13 touchdowns in 15 games.

He was the lone receiver among the consensus top three to take part in the NFL Draft Combine, where he ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash to show his speed at 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds.

While it would be viewed as a reach if the Cardinals drafted Odunze at No. 4, he could be an option if general manager Monti Ossenfort trades down.

Robinson has been linked to Arizona’s No. 27 overall pick that was acquired in a 2023 draft-day deal with the Houston Texans.

At 6-foot-3 and 254 pounds, Robinson recorded 15 tackles with 7.5 for loss, four sacks and two forced fumbles.

While considered raw and lacking the production expected out of a potential first-round pick, his athletic traits shined at the combine with a 4.48-second 40-yard dash and, with it, the fastest 10-yard split for an edge player weighing more than 250 pounds.

Turner spent the past three years with Alabama and is coming off a season where he racked up 10 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss, both career highs, across 14 games played in 2023.

He followed up last year’s performance with an impressive 4.47-second 40-yard dash and 40.5-inch vertical at the NFL Draft Combine.

