Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner impresses at 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

Feb 29, 2024, 6:34 PM

Dallas Turner #LB26 of the Alabama Crimson Tide speaks to the media during the 2024 NFL Draft Combi...

Dallas Turner #LB26 of the Alabama Crimson Tide speaks to the media during the 2024 NFL Draft Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner put on an impressive showing at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday in Indianapolis.

The Crimson Tide linebacker clocked an unofficial 4.47 second 40-yard dash on his first attempt. Turner’s time was tied for the second-fastest mark of the day among linebackers and his 1.54 second 10-yard split was tied for the fastest of the day among linebackers.

Turner also recorded a 40.5″ vertical, the highest of any linebacker up to this point.

RELATED STORIES

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.’s has Turner going No. 8 to the Atlanta Falcons in his latest mock draft, so the Cardinals would likely have to trade down from No. 4 and/or trade up from No. 27 to land what many would consider as the best edge rusher in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Cardinals’ pass rush ranked 30th in sacks last season, so Turner would be able to make an impact right away. In fact, Turner has a prospect grade score of 6.48 from NFL.com, which indicates that Turner will “become a good starter within two years.”

The former five-star recruit starred at Alabama for three years and is coming off a season with 10 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss, both career highs, across 14 games played in 2023.

Turner also measured 6-foot-2 and 247 pounds, with an 83-inch wingspan, according to NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah.

Turner also registered a 10-foot, seven-inch broad jump (tied for second among linebackers).

Where will the Arizona Cardinals pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The Cardinals have plenty of draft capital in the 2024 NFL Draft with 11 total picks. Six of those selections are during the first two days of the draft.

In the first round, the Cardinals own the fourth overall pick in addition to the Houston Texans’ pick at No. 27 following the pair’s draft-day trade in 2023. The Cardinals also hold the No. 35 overall pick in the second round to go along with the Nos. 66, 71 and 90 in the third round.

Compensatory picks will be awarded at a later date.

When is the 2024 NFL Draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held from April 25 through April 27 in Detroit.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Chop Robinson rushes...

Tyler Drake

Chop Robinson flys through 40-yard dash at NFL Draft Combine

Draft prospect Chop Robinson was all gas and no smoke when running the 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday.

6 hours ago

Terrion Arnold talks to reporters at 2024 NFL Scouting Combine...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals take hands-on approach with top CB prospect Terrion Arnold at NFL Draft Combine

Alabama cornerback and prospect Terrion Arnold showed off some of his physicality during an NFL Draft Combine meeting with the Cardinals.

9 hours ago

Chris Braswell speaks with reporters at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine...

Arizona Sports

Prospects who have met with Arizona Cardinals at NFL Scouting Combine

A running list of the prospects who have confirmed they've met with the Arizona Cardinals at the NFL Scouting Combine this week.

1 day ago

Chop Robinson talks with reporters at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine...

Tyler Drake

Chop Robinson ‘all about ball,’ has met with Cardinals at NFL Scouting Combine

Chop Robinson brings a whole lot of intrigue to the table when looking at the Cardinals' second first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

1 day ago

Michael Bidwill, Arizona Cardinals owner...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals’ NFLPA report card grades released for 2024

The Arizona Cardinals showed improving grades but still landed in the bottom third of the NFL in the NFLPA's franchise report card.

1 day ago

Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr...

Kevin Zimmerman

Mel Kiper Jr. briefly considers Cardinals trade-down in 2nd NFL mock draft

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. believes the Arizona Cardinals would hurry to draft Marvin Harrison Jr. But could a trade offer be enticing?

2 days ago

Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner impresses at 2024 NFL Scouting Combine