Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner put on an impressive showing at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday in Indianapolis.

The Crimson Tide linebacker clocked an unofficial 4.47 second 40-yard dash on his first attempt. Turner’s time was tied for the second-fastest mark of the day among linebackers and his 1.54 second 10-yard split was tied for the fastest of the day among linebackers.

Turner also recorded a 40.5″ vertical, the highest of any linebacker up to this point.

Here you go: DALLAS TURNER – SLOW MO🎥 40 1/2 inch vertical🚀 pic.twitter.com/4vsO1UdiiP — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) February 29, 2024

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.’s has Turner going No. 8 to the Atlanta Falcons in his latest mock draft, so the Cardinals would likely have to trade down from No. 4 and/or trade up from No. 27 to land what many would consider as the best edge rusher in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Cardinals’ pass rush ranked 30th in sacks last season, so Turner would be able to make an impact right away. In fact, Turner has a prospect grade score of 6.48 from NFL.com, which indicates that Turner will “become a good starter within two years.”

The former five-star recruit starred at Alabama for three years and is coming off a season with 10 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss, both career highs, across 14 games played in 2023.

Turner also measured 6-foot-2 and 247 pounds, with an 83-inch wingspan, according to NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah.

Dallas Turner at 6’2” with an 83-inch wingspan is insane 😳 Notable NBA players with the same wingspan (and their heights): Jayson Tatum (6’7”)

Luka Doncic (6’6”)

Damontas Sabonis (6’10”)

Lauri Markkanen (6’11”) https://t.co/2gaovd3DYm pic.twitter.com/EerlmNNGYf — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) February 29, 2024

Turner also registered a 10-foot, seven-inch broad jump (tied for second among linebackers).

Alabama Edge Dallas Turner just nailed his second broad jump. Full sequence here. 10’7” 💪 pic.twitter.com/e9JI1iwIRO — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) February 29, 2024

Where will the Arizona Cardinals pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The Cardinals have plenty of draft capital in the 2024 NFL Draft with 11 total picks. Six of those selections are during the first two days of the draft.

In the first round, the Cardinals own the fourth overall pick in addition to the Houston Texans’ pick at No. 27 following the pair’s draft-day trade in 2023. The Cardinals also hold the No. 35 overall pick in the second round to go along with the Nos. 66, 71 and 90 in the third round.

Compensatory picks will be awarded at a later date.

When is the 2024 NFL Draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held from April 25 through April 27 in Detroit.

Follow @veenstra_david

Presented By