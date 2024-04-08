The Arizona Cardinals continue to do their due diligence ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft with a number of top 30 visits already completed or on the schedule.

Every NFL team is allowed up to 30 private visits with prospects at the franchise’s facility ahead of April’s draft.

An updated look at the prospects that have visited Arizona or are planning to this draft season:

Who have the Arizona Cardinals brought in for a top 30 visit?

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday that Turner has an upcoming top 30 visit scheduled with Arizona.

Turner registered 10 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss, both career highs, across 14 games played in 2023.

He is considered the top pass-rushing prospect in the draft and should be a mid-first-round pick.

Pelissero is reporting that Turner is meeting with the Cardinals on Tuesday (April 9).

Turner projects to be a Day 3 pick.

According to Pelissero, Odunze is meeting with the Cardinals on Monday (April 8).

Odunze is one of the top three wide receiver prospects this NFL Draft.

The wide receiver led the nation with 1,640 receiving yards last season. He added 13 touchdowns across 15 games.

Along with Odunze, Pelissero added that Robinson is also in town Monday to meet with the Cardinals.

The pass rusher recorded four sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

Robinson is being viewed as a late first-round pick and could be available when Arizona picks at No. 27 overall.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on April 4 that Arnold had visited the Cardinals that week.

Arnold also posted a social media video of him and LSU’s Malik Nabers at the facility two days earlier.

He is the top cornerback prospect this draft class and is coming off 63 tackles, a sack, five interceptions and 12 passes defensed across 14 games played for Alabama last year.

Nabers met with the Cardinals on April 2, according to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe.

Nabers racked up 1,568 yards and 14 touchdowns on 89 receptions in 13 games played for LSU last year.

Nabers is viewed as one of the top receiving prospects alongside Odunze and Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Cardinals hosted Harrison on Friday (April 5), according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Harrison is regarded by many as the top wide receiver prospect this draft. He caught 67 balls for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns across 12 games last year.

According to The Athletic’s Dan Brugler, Davis had a top 30 visit scheduled with the Cardinals.

Davis set career highs in rushing yards (1,129), rushing touchdowns (14), receptions (33), receiving yards (323) and receiving touchdowns (7) in 13 games played.

ML Football reported Sunday that McMillan has completed a top 30 visit with Arizona.

The Washington pass catcher is coming off 45 receptions for 559 yards and five touchdowns across 11 games.

The Cardinals met with Latham last Tuesday (April 2), according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Latham is another name to watch when it comes to Arizona’s second first-round pick.

According to ML Football on March 31, Phillips had a top 30 visit scheduled with the Cardinals.

Phillips recorded 47 tackles and five passes defensed in 12 games played last year.

He’s projected to be a Day 3 pick.

The Draft Network’s Justin Melo reported on March 25 that Brownlee had a top 30 visit scheduled with the Cardinals.

The cornerback recorded 30 tackles, an interception, six passes defensed and a fumble recovery in 11 games for Louisville last year.

Brownlee projects to be a Day 3 pick.

According to The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler on March 21, Cowing was scheduled to meet with the Cardinals.

Cowing is viewed as a Day 2 selection and grew up just south of Phoenix in Maricopa.

With the Wildcats last year, the wide receiver reeled in 90 balls for 848 yards and 13 touchdowns in 13 games played.

Fowler also reported on March 21 that the Cardinals were one of many teams expected to host Boyd.

Boyd recorded 6.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and a pass defensed across 11 games last season.

On March 20, Fowler reported that Worthy had a top 30 visit scheduled with the Cardinals.

Worthy put on a show this past NFL Draft Combine with a 4.21-second 40-yard dash.

He brought in 75 receptions for 1,014 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games for Texas last season.

According to Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline on March 15, the Cardinals were planning to bring in Upshaw for a visit.

Upshaw amassed 8.5 sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a pass defensed in 13 games for Arizona last year.

It’s unclear if Upshaw’s meeting with the team is a top 30 visit or a local prospect workout.

Unlike the top 30 visits, the Cardinals can host as many local products as they want.

Melo said on March 7 that Pritchett had an upcoming top 30 visit.

Pritchett recorded 22 tackles, an interception and three passes defensed across nine games in 2023.

On March 6, Melo reported that Rice had a visit scheduled with Arizona.

Son of Jerry Rice, the Arizona native spent two seasons with Colorado before transferring and playing two more years at USC.

He’s expected to be a Day 2 or early Day 3 pick.

Fowler on March 3 reported that Johnson had a top 30 visit scheduled.

Johnson amassed 233 carries for 1,195 yards and 16 touchdowns in 14 games played last year for Washington.

Follow @Tdrake4sports

Presented By