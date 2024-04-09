Purdue star Zach Edey led in scoring with 16 points but the one-seed UConn Huskies held the 36-30 advantage Monday at the end of the first half of the championship game at State Farm Stadium.

Edey was the only player in double-digit scoring while the rest of the team scored 14 points. He also led the team in rebounds with five while Braden Smith was second in scoring for the Boilermakers with nine points.

Edey has led the way for the Boilermakers in the first half of games in the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament as he has averaged 16.2 points and 8.7 rebounds.

For the Huskies, Tristen Newton led in scoring for the team with 11 points with Cam Spencer second in scoring with seven points.

Both teams depended on scoring in the paint with the Boilermakers scoring 18 points of their 30 points in the paint and the Huskies scored 20 of their 36 points in the paint.

The Huskies are looking for their sixth championship in program history and to become the first back-to-back champion since the 2006-07 Florida Gators.

Purdue is looking for their first championship in program history.

